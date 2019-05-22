Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.35p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---