Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market to Reach $33.11 Bn, Globally, by 2025, at 6.8% CAGR: AMR

Increase in demand for construction, growth in urbanization, rise in development of domestic infrastructure & mining activities, and low transportation cost of mobile equipment drive the growth of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type (Crushing & Screening Equipment and Mineral Processing Equipment), Application (Construction & Plant Modification, Mining, Foundries & Smelters, and Others), and Mobility (Stationary, Portable (wheeled), and Mobile (tracked)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing market generated $19.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in investment by government and other firms for development of domestic infrastructure &mining activities, increased demand for metals & minerals, growing innovations such as automation, controlled costs such as elimination of high labor cost & time, and emergence of mining automation software drive the growth of the market. However, inadequate industry infrastructure and increased levels of carbon emission restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, various technological innovations by the key manufacturers and expansion of mining activities in countries such as India and China are expected to create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4474

Crushing and screening equipment segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among product types, the crushing and screening equipment segment grabbed 69.7% of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. The same is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for jaw crushers, cone crushers, and impact crushers.

Construction and plant modification segment to be dominant, mining segment to exhibit the fastest growth

Among applications, the construction and plant modification segment was the largest revenue generator, capturing almost half of the market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. Crushing & screening equipment play a vital role in the construction industry as they provide vital aggregates required for concrete production as well as road construction. However, the mining segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025. The segment is driven by the increase in mining activities and rise in demand for technologically advanced solutions. New technology crushers ensure improved output, cost-effectiveness, higher performance, and flexibility.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4474

Asia-Pacific to dominate and achieve the fastest growth through 2025

The market in Asia Pacific grabbed the largest share of 49.7% in 2017 and is likely to maintain its dominance through the forecast period, 2018-2025. It is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period. The growth in infrastructure development projects such as railway ballast, national highways, dams, airports, expressways, and construction industry are the major factors that drives the market for crushers and screeners in this region.

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Mining Equipment Market to Garner $188,773.0 Million by 2025, Globally

Asia-Pacific serves as the most productive region as compared to others with diverse industry verticals significantly investing in mining equipment. Moreover, various domestic players are investing in the mining sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for mining equipment such as crusher, trucks, loaders, diggers, and others as to complete operations with reduced labor cost and high precision of work within optimized time. Furthermore, the surface mining equipment market is expected to experience rapid growth in the emerging economies during the forecast period due to deployments in the construction and mining industries.

Global Earthing Equipment Market Expected to Reach $7,140.2 million by 2025

The global earthing equipment market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rise in demand for alternative energy sources, and increase in requirement from the construction industry in countries such as China, India and other South Asian countries. Nations such as the U.S., and Germany, are using earthing equipment owing to surge in industrialization. Furthermore, the earthing equipment market is expected to experience rapid growth in the emerging economies, owing to rise in the consumer electronics industries sector.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg