

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $795 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $718 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $17.63 billion from $16.78 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $795 Mln. vs. $718 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $17.63 Bln vs. $16.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.52 - $1.72 Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.05



