

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) maintained its sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project full year net sales in a range of $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion and comparable store sales increase in the range of 1.0 to 2.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $9.78 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX