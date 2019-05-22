BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



The Company's NAV decreased by 0.7% during the month of April (in GBP terms).



Global equity markets continued to rise in April, as displayed by the MSCI World Index rising 3.6%. Commentary from the US Federal Reserve continued to be dovish; however US economic data came in better-than-expected, with stronger employment data emerging and Q1 2019 GDP growth of 3.2% beating expectations of 2.5%. In addition, we continued to see progress in the US/China trade negotiations and a modest strengthening in the US Dollar (the US Dollar Index rose from 97.3 to 97.5).



Against this macroeconomic backdrop, Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) posted positive returns, increasing by 6.3% and 6.1%, to finish the month at $72/bbl and $64/bbl respectively. This encouraging performance of the oil price was driven by improving views around global growth, Iran waivers not being renewed and political tensions rising in Venezuela and Libya. Over the last two years, we have been commenting on the disconnect between the price of oil and energy market valuations. This month, we saw the first real signs of the industry looking to take advantage of this discount, with both Occidental Petroleum and Chevron bidding for Anadarko. This led to our position in Anadarko being the largest contributor to performance.



The mining sector started April strongly, continuing the positive momentum seen in March, before pulling back to end the month down overall. The pullback appeared to be driven by most mined commodities' prices retreating modestly from elevated levels, following a strong run. This was despite Chinese economic data being supportive, with evidence emerging that its stimulus measures are having a positive impact. China's new loans data for March rebounded sharply, for example, whilst property prices also showed signs of improvement. Iron ore bucked the trend of the other mined commodities, however, with the iron ore (62% fe.) price rising 11.6% over the month, to a near 5-year high of $97/tonne. Shutdowns at some of Vale's iron ore operations in Brazil, cyclone activity impacting iron ore production in Western Australia and China ramping its steel production have all contributed to the price rise.





All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

