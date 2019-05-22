Plastics Market in Europe is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2024 - IndustryARC

Rising trends over usage of Recycled Plastics in Europe

HYDERABAD, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastics are the key materials used in diverse end-user industries owing to their superior strength, light weight, low price, and ease of manufacturing. Plastics been the dominating and potential replacement to metals over the decades in end-user industries including automotive, construction, electronics, consumer durables and others.

However, raw materials required for producing plastics are derived from petroleum sources. Major raw materials used for producing plastics include ethylene, propylene, butane, methanol, benzene, xylene and others which are derived from crude oil. About 4% of crude oil is utilized in production of plastics in the global market. In addition, similar percentage of crude oil used as energy for producing these plastics. Further, polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC are the 3-dominant plastics used with 70% share in the global market.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Research/Recycled-Plastics-Market-Research-500207

Stringent regulations and mandate over the recycling of plastics by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Union is turning around to be the breakthrough step towards significant reduction of carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions causing environmental pollution during the plastic production.

In Europe, major applications of plastics include packaging with 41%, consumer goods with 22.5%, construction with 21%, automotive with 9.5% and others contributing to 10% share in end-user industry during 2018.

Recycled Plastics and Applications

Polyethylene Terephthalate is used for PET bottles for beverages, mineral water and containers. High Density Polyethylene is used for shampoo bottles, milk bottles, detergents, cleaning agents, and packaging of washing soaps. Poly Vinyl Chloride is used for plastic packaging, food wrap, pipes, trays and others. Low Density Polyethylene is used for wrapping in packaging, crush bottles, utility carry bags and others. Polypropylene is used in furniture, consumer goods, luggage, toys, automotive, construction and others. Polystyrene is used for toys, trays, consumer goods, electronics devices and others. Other Plastics include polycarbonate, polyacrylics, nylon and others



Europe had adopted to stringent plastic recycling policies and regulations. For instance, the global plastic market in terms of production was 380 million tons in 2018 of which 67 million tons were produced in Europe. In Europe, stringent government regulations and ban over landfill of plastic waste had resulted in more than 96% of plastic waste recovery rate for use in energy recovery and recycling in 9-leading countries which include Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden, Austria, and Netherlands during 2018. Therefore, landfill ban in Europe had resulted in effective recovery and recycling of plastics which in turn result in environmental friendly approach for reducing the carbon emissions.

Further, according to PlasticsEurope, trends in plastic waste collection in Europe for 2018 can be broadly distributed into recycling, landfill, and energy recovery which constitutes 34%, 26% and 40% respectively

Further, plastic recycling is increased by 28% over the last 5-years in Europe. Packaging is the major end-user application for plastics, wherein, packaging waste is the highly recycled plastic with 42%-44% of packaging plastic is being recycled during 2018.

Get a quote of Recycled Plastics Market Report from one of our sales representatives

https://industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500207

Lack of technology leading to difficulty in separation of impurities from plastic waste is the major challenge in plastic recycling. Further, high cost associated with plastic recycling process was key barrier to plastic recyclers. However, effective government support, mandate and funding over plastic recycling and ban on landfill is propelling the plastic recycling market in Europe. In addition, European Union is encouraging the recyclers towards development improved quality standards of recycled products, mandatory requirement to recycle all the packaging plastics, and reduced VAT on recycled products will boost the growth of recycled plastics market in Europe.

Plastic Recycling Rates by Developed Countries in 2018

Europe (34%) USA (12%) Australia (13.5%) Japan (24%) Others

In addition, European Commission strategic plans of launching pledging campaign over awareness on recycling of plastics, actions towards separation and collection of plastics for effective recycling, initiative and rules over labelling and use of biodegradable plastics, implementation of rules to reduce marine litter of plastics caused during delivery of waste from ships, strategic plans of increased usage of recycled plastics in diverse applications will propel the recycled plastics market in Europe.

To request more details about the report, provide your details in the below link:

https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500207

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660951/IndustryARC_Logo.jpg