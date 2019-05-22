From June 3-6, 2019, Philadelphia will host the BIO International Convention, the major annual gathering of the biotechnology community. Lyonbiopole, a European leading healthcare cluster based in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (France) will attend this year with 17 organizations.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes is the birthplace of the French life science industry. This region is renowned for its dynamic healthcare ecosystem, which is built on a large pool of world-class facilities: INSERM JEAN MÉRIEUX BSL-4, EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RADIATION FACILITY (ESRF)…, a network of five University Hospitals and Cancer Research Centers, many world-class industrial leaders (bioMérieux, Sanofi, BD, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Medtronic, Charles River...) and a huge number of innovative start-ups and SMBs

This vibrant ecosystem is led by Lyonbiopole, the regional healthcare cluster. Its team comes to BIO with a unique objective: to give exposure to the regional brightest young firms and their state-of-the-art technologies and products. Lyonbiopole aims to drive the emergence of strategic collaborations between these stakeholders and counterparts from other international ecosystems.

In total, 17 organizations developing breakthrough innovations in various fields of expertise (novel drugs, medical devices, pharmacology, micro and nanotechnologies, data processing...) will exhibit in the Lyonbiopole's booth on the French Pavilion: Alizé Pharma, ANS Biotech, BD, BioFilm Pharma, CarThera, CEA Leti, CYTOO, ELSALYS BIOTECH, genOway, NETRI, Neuronax, Novadiscovery, Prediction BioSciences, Roowin, Signia Therapeutics, Soladis and TransCure bioServices

To download a detailed factsheet on each participant, click here.

On booth #2109, in the heart of the French Pavilion, all these stakeholders will be available to interact with visitors and present their latest innovations.

About Lyonbiopôle

The Lyonbiopole cluster unites and structures an innovative, fertile healthcare ecosystem of international ambition: the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. A global competitiveness cluster since its inception in 2005, it supports the sector's projects and enterprises to strengthen the development of technological innovations, products and services to meet tomorrow's healthcare challenges.

Lyonbiopole currently has 226 members, including four major manufacturers who helped cofound it (Sanofi Pasteur, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Becton Dickinson). It is Gold label certified by the European Cluster Excellence Initiativeand a member of bioXclusters, the European metacluster.

Find out more: lyonbiopole.com

