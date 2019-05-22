Taiwanese Startups Receive 4.5 Million Euros from Swiss & French Smart Health Industry at ICT Spring of Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful visit to Viva Tech 2019 in Paris, Taiwan's Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST)'s Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and a group of Taiwan startups, led by Director-General Chyou-Huey Chiou, exhibited at Luxembourg's ICT Spring annual convention, resulting in a 4.5 million Euro partnership agreement with Swiss company, Becare, and French company, Janssen (a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary). The Luxembourg visit also strengthened the network of startup resources between the Taiwan and the European market, paving the way for more future partnerships.

Taiwan Startup Receives Swiss & French Smart Health Partnership Agreement

ICT Spring 2019, an annual technology convention held by the City of Luxembourg, attracted over 500 startups from over 72 countries, and over 5000 attendees this year. For the first time, MOST's Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) brought three of their startup teams to exhibit at ICT Spring, including FaceHeart which received a partnership agreement worth 4.5 million Euro from Swiss smart health company Becare, and Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary from France, once again strengthening the deep links between the Taiwan and European markets.

Taiwan -- Luxembourg Exchanges Startup Resources to Build a Global Ecosystem

For the first time, Taiwan's Ministry of Science & Technology visited ICT Spring 2019 and the City of Luxembourg, creating a gateway for the exchange of startup resources between the two countries in building a global startup ecosystem. The tour also included meetings with Luxembourg's Ministry of the Economy, the Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion, and many of the city's key startup and innovation leaders in order for European startups to leverage the deep technology resources in Taiwan & Asia, while also opening the possibilities for Taiwan startups to access Luxembourg's advantages in finance and ties to the European market.

Taiwan's Strength in Innovative Technology Finds New Opportunities in European Smart Technology Sector

Director-General, Chyou-Hui Chiou, from the Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST) - Department of Academia Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, remarks that "in recent years, MOST has extensively researched and cultivated the position of Taiwan innovation in the global corporate market. Besides the ongoing development in the software, semi-conductor, and artificial intelligence sectors, smart health tech has also come into focus as an important sector for Taiwan. Through MOST and TTA's network of strong international partnerships, Taiwan startups has been given a bright spotlight on the international stage, communicating through events such as Luxembourg's ICT Spring 2019, that they are ready for the world."

TTA Highlights Taiwan as a Country of Innovation & Technology

Since opening in 2018, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) has attracted international partnerships from French Tech Taiwan, Canadian Technology Macerator (CTA), SOSV's Mox, Sparklabs, IAPS, and BE Accelerator. Through its extensive network of global mentors, TTA provides its teams with Silicon Valley-ready training and mindsets, preparing them for expansion into the global market.

Besides providing a link between Taiwan startups and the global startup ecosystem, TTA also fosters the development of artificial intelligence, software, and semi-conductor industries. Through TTA's branding and international marketing, Taiwan startups have the opportunity to be seen by global enterprises and investors, opening the doors to partnerships between Taiwan and other countries, and providing a voice for Taiwan innovation to be heard by the world over.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891156/Taiwanese_Startups_in_Luxembourg.jpg