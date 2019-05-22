Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited by Global Partnership Family Offices ("GPFO") to present to the UK investment community at International Deal Gateway in London today, May 22, 2019.

Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN commented, "After our successful TSX presentation last month to the Toronto investment community, I'm thrilled to be one of only 10 companies in the world to be invited to this event in London. I'm looking forward to expanding GLN's reach globally by introducing our company's success story to the European investment community."

About International Deal Gateway

International Deal Gateway is a digital marketplace for entrepreneurs and deal makers that facilitates direct, peer-to-peer transactions on a secure blockchain platform. Access to Deal Gateway gives members the power to discover deals and opportunities that could not be found through their usual networks.

About Global Partnership Family Offices

GPFO is a definitive source of information, unbiased advice and thought leading research and education to family office executives, wealth owners, family members and their close advisors worldwide.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

