

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors might be reacting to FOMC meeting minutes to be released on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 65.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 38.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday firmly in positive territory. The Dow climbed 197.43 points or 0.8 percent to 25,877.33, the Nasdaq jumped 83.35 points or 1.1 percent to 7,785.72 and the S&P 500 advanced 24.13 points or 0.9 percent to 2,864.36



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meetings at 2.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver opening remarks at the Economic Press Briefing on Homeownership and Housing in New York at 10.00 am ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give opening remarks at the the Dallas Fed's Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy conference in Dallas, TX. At 10.10 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to moderate a session on 'The Disruption Challenge Facing Business' at the Dallas Fed's Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy conference in Dallas, TX. At 10.15 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were up 5.4 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were down 1.1 million barrels.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will moderate a roundtable on the Implications of Technology-Enabled Disruption for Workforce Development at the Dallas Fed's Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy conference in Dallas, TX. At 4.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 14.26 points or 0.49 percent at 2,891.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 48.70 points or 0.18 percent to 27,705.94.



Japanese shares ended largely unchanged. The Nikkei average edged up 10.92 points to 21,283.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent lower at 1,546.21.



Japanese exports fell for a fifth straight month in April, in a sign of weakness in external demand. On the positive side, the country's core private-sector machinery orders rose for the second straight month.



Australian shares inched higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.60 points or 0.16 percent to 6,510.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 13.70 points or 0.21 percent at 6,598.10.



European shares are trading mostly lower. France's CAC 40 is slipping 11.13 points or 0.20 percent. Germany's DAX is down 8.42 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 18.68 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 28.49 points or 0.30 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is falling 0.33 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX