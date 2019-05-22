SPORTTOTAL Wins Binding Major Contract

COLOGNE, Germany and RIO de JANEIRO, Brazil, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPORTTOTAL AG has signed a binding agreement with RIO MOTORSPORTS LLC, Arlington (US), for the technical equipping of a racing track project in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). SPORTTOTAL had already signed a preliminary agreement back in August 2018. As already announced, the anticipated order volume lies in the lower double-digit million euro range for the first construction leg of the New Rio de Janeiro Racetrack. SPORTTOTAL is expected to generate a typical double-digit EBIT margin for its VENUES (international project) business and will bear the cost of prefinancing. Work on the Rio de Janeiro racing track is expected to commence in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

SPORTTOTAL prevails in the competition against large corporations

Grand Prix races are to take place again in Brazil as from 2020. With this in mind, RIO MOTORSPORTS has signed a contract with the Spanish Dorna Sports Group that represents MotoGP, among other clients. In its VENUES business, SPORTTOTAL AG is responsible for race control, the seamless video monitoring of the racing track, timekeeping, a media distribution system, starting lights and electronic flags, wireless connections, voice over IP and developing the entire data network. RIO MOTORSPORTS and SPORTTOTAL have entered into an exclusive partnership for this project. JR Pereira, Founder and CEO of RIO MOTORSPORTS: "The approval for the construction of the Rio de Janeiro racetrack and the MotoGP, Formula 1 and 24h Race going to the tourist capital of Brazil represent a turning point in Brazilian motorsport and a change to the modality in the world. This transformation and openness to new perspectives wouldn't be possible without the fundamental partnership with SPORTTOTAL. There is no doubt that, being next to such a renowned company, we gain even more respect in the whole world market. We are just in the beginning. Soon, with the development of our sports park, we will open other business fronts for SPORTTOTAL in Brazil." SPORTTOTAL-Manager Thomas Hellemann, who can rely on the international licensed race directors, racing managers, track safety experts as well as time keepers and technical supervisors in his team: "We are proud to have won this project in the competition against major corporations. Our high degree of specialization and expertise are clearly paying off."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically using the new "sporttotal.tv" platform. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

More information: www.sporttotal.com

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany

www.sporttotal.com

Tel: +49-(0)-221-7-88-77-0

Fax: +49-(0)-221-7-88-77-199

info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations

BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH

Tobias M. Weitzel

Tel: +49-(0)-177-7-21-57-60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de