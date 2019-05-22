Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will seek approval for its proposed merger with Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois") at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 14th, 2019 at Suite 2200, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific time). In connection with the meeting, the Company has prepared and mailed a management information circular which describes the proposed merger with Jervois and the expected business of the Company following completion of the merger, and which includes a summary of the preliminary economic assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for Jervois' wholly-owned Nico-Young Nickel-Cobalt Project in New South Wales, Australia.

A copy of the management information circular has been mailed to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2019. The circular, and the preliminary economic assessment on the Nico-Young Nickel-Cobalt Project, are also available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at (www.m2cobalt.com).

The Company is also pleased to announce that Jervois has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to list its ordinary shares as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer, following completion of the merger. It is anticipated that Jervois' ordinary shares will trade on the Exchange under the ticker symbol "JRV".

Completion of the merger with Jervois remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the meeting to be held on June 14th, 2019, as well as the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the Exchange. The listing of Jervois on the Exchange remains subject to completion of the merger, and the satisfaction of customary conditions and filing requirements imposed by the Exchange.

For further information regarding the merger of the Company and Jervois, readers are encouraged to contact Simon Clarke at sclarke@m2cobalt.com or Andy Edelmeier at andy@m2cobalt.com

On behalf of the Board,

M2 COBALT CORP.

Simon Clarke, Chief Executive Officer

