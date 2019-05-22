StorMagic Offerings Deliver the Industry's Lowest Costs for HCI at the Edge

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced the addition of two new solutions today, StorSecure Encryption and Key Management, and open source KVM Hypervisor support as part of its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform. In addition to StorMagic's existing military-grade, FIPS 140-2 compliant data encryption, StorSecure includes an enterprise-class key manager to store keys onsite, in the datacenter or cloud for just $2,000 per site. Additionally, customers running HCI with KVM hypervisors are able to reduce support and licensing fees by up to 90 percent. A two-server, highly-available KVM SvSAN solution includes hardware, software and maintenance and can be deployed for less than $10,000.

StorSecure's key manager delivers incredible flexibility and is the industry's only solution that can be deployed anywhere for one low price. Encryption keys can be generated and stored on premises at customers' edge sites, from a corporate datacenter or over the Internet using the cloud. StorSecure encrypts data in-flight before it is written to disk, and meets compliance regulations like HIPAA, PCI DSS and SOX. Organizations with one to thousands of locations can now add encryption and key management at each individual site at the lowest cost on the market.

"StorMagic is excited to bring a new cost paradigm to the security market at just $2,000 for encryption and key management no matter where the keys are stored," said Hans O'Sullivan, CEO of StorMagic. "StorSecure customers can choose to store keys at each site, in their own datacenter or using the cloud."

SvSAN delivers high availability on any two x86 servers and can be deployed on either VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and now, open source KVM hypervisors like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS. SvSAN on a KVM hypervisor leverages open source tools that can be tailored to meet customers' exact requirements for edge deployments or small datacenters. Deployment is fast and simple, and includes step-by-step integration guides that alleviate common complexities associated with open source projects.

"WIT_ONE has selected SvSAN on KVM as part of the core software stack of our Silver Peak powered Everywhere Edge solution due to its simplicity and low cost," said Alexander Spoov, CTO, WIT_ONE, a global SD-WAN as a service provider. "Moving to StorMagic and KVM has lowered the cost of the solution by 64 percent with the reliability and performance expected in an enterprise-class solution."

StorSecure and KVM hypervisor support are now available. StorSecure is priced at $2,000 per site. Pricing for a two-server KVM hypervisor solution and SvSAN Standard Edition begins at $10,000 and includes hardware, software and maintenance.

