Authentix Receives Export Achievement Award From The U.S. Department Of Commerce International Trade Administration

ADDISON, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, Inc., a U.S.-based technology solutions provider specializing in supply chain security and authentication programs, was presented the 2019 Export Achievement Certificate (EAC) on May 16, 2019, by the United States Department of Commerce for the company's continued success and expansion in international markets.

The EAC award was originally created in 2001 by the International Trade Administration's U.S. Commercial Service division. The award recognizes U.S. based enterprises that successfully entered a new foreign market. Today, the EAC may be given to both first time and experienced exporters that have completed a noteworthy export transaction or that successfully introduced a new product line in a foreign market.

Authentix has worked with U.S. Commercial Service for 13 years as it continues to grow and deliver advanced authentication solutions to commercial companies, national governments, and leading central banks across the globe. With over 25 years serving the international marketplace, Authentix is proud to deliver supply chain security on five of the seven continents.

"The U.S. Commercial Service has supported Authentix's presence in global markets with local knowledge and experience that connects the right stakeholders and decision makers to our mission to safeguard the integrity of global commerce. With their help, we have been able to grow our footprint internationally and deliver advanced authentication solutions to help our customers thrive in a global economy," states Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix.

The U.S. Commercial Service visited Authentix headquarters in Addison, Texas on May 16, 2019, where Ana Guevara, Deputy Assistant Secretary of U.S. Operations, delivered the award to Authentix. "Exporting businesses like Authentix are the engine of the U.S. economy. I am pleased to have presented an award for effective export activities to Authentix, and gratified that the U.S. Commercial Service had an opportunity to help facilitate their global success," said Ms. Guevara.

About Authentix

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix helps customers thrive in supply and distribution chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

About U.S. Commercial Service

The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration. The CS is a part of the U.S. Foreign Service and its commercial officers are diplomats. The CS global network of trade professionals helps thousands of U.S. companies to export goods and services worth billions of dollars every year. CS trade specialists are located throughout the United States, as well as in U.S. embassies and consulates in over 75 countries around the world. The mission of CS is to advance and protect strategic U.S. commercial and economic interests around the world.

