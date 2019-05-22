The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market is expected to post a CAGR of close to (1)% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005328/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications. The preference for recreational activities and adventure is growing each passing year among consumers globally, especially among tourists. Currently, countries in North America and Europe dominate the global ATV tires market as sport and off-road activities are highly popular in these regions. These activities include off-roading, trails, mountain racing, and dirt racing, where ATVs have wide applications. The use of ATVs for military purposes is increasing as ATVs are finding varied applications among the armed forces and police departments in emerging markets such as India as well. This is resulting in greater usage of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications, which is driving the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the growing developments in ATV tires will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global all-terrain vehicle tires marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global all-terrain vehicle tires market: Growing developments in ATV tires

The global ATV tires market is witnessing advances in the designing and manufacturing process of tires. Designers, engineers, and technicians are working with prominent vendors to leverage their expertise and knowledge to develop efficient ATV tires. The aim is to achieve higher traction, precise handling, and superior durability to maneuver the toughest of terrains. Over the last couple of years, the global ATV tires market has witnessed an increasing number of tire launches. Many prominent vendors have launched newer tires touting their improved performance.

"There are no substitutes for ATV tires and, therefore, they cannot be replaced by other types of tires, including passenger car tires and commercial vehicle tires. This stems from the unique tread designs, grooves, tread depths. and the overall profile of ATV tires, which make them stand apart from other tires available in the market. These tires have a different production process and are made with special rubber compounds, nylon belt-reinforced tire construction, which raise the cost of manufacturing. Thus, such advances in tire design and manufacturing technology are further raising ATV tire manufacturing costs, and thereby driving the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global all-terrain vehicle tires market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global all-terrain vehicle tires market by application (utility ATV and sport ATV) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the emerging demand for ATVs in China and India.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005328/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com