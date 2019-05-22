Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to Reach a Market Size of $199.6 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, published by KBV research, The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size is expected to reach $199.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Safe packaging is one of the most important techniques used to avoid forgery. Anti-counterfeit packaging provides the product with safe packaging to eradicate alleged violations and counterfeiting. Anti-counterfeit packaging helps prevent imitation and authorizes the authenticity and safety of products. A company mainly takes anti-counterfeit measures to help the company reduce losses because of counterfeit revenue relevance and confidence.

The North America market would dominate the Global Overt Features Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, Due to the increased awareness among consumers, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest rate of growth during the predicted period. This has led consumers to check the information on the product before they buy products, thus increasing the demand for counterfeit packaging in this region.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/

The Barcodes market dominated the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology 2017, as it is preferred for brand safety in virtually every industry, especially personal care & cosmetics. Due to information and code contained in the bar code, the covert data cannot be shown on this label, so that counterfeiters find it difficult to copy. A bar code helps enterprises integrate product lines and reduce the overall ownership costs. The Hologram market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Packaging Designs market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.8% during (2018 - 2024).

The Food & Beverage market dominated the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.4% during (2018 - 2024). The Electronics & Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Clothing & Apparel market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, DowDuPont (DuPont), Zebra Technologies Corporation, SICPA Holding SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., SAVI Technology, Inc., Authentix, Inc., and AlpVision S.A.

In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, 3M Company and DowDuPont Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segmentation

By Usage Feature

Overt Features

Covert Features

By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

Hologram

Packaging Designs

Others

By End User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Automotive

Consumer Durables

Clothing & Apparel

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

Company DowDuPont (DuPont)

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SICPA Holding SA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

SAVI Technology, Inc.

Authentix, Inc.

AlpVision S.A

