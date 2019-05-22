The French cybersecurity vendor embeds R&SPACE 2 into its AI-based advanced analytics solution to detect and counter cyber threats in real-time.

ipoque GmbH, a Rohde Schwarz company providing market-leading deep packet inspection (DPI) software, today announced that Orsec Technologies SAS has licensed its DPI engine R&SPACE 2 for their cyber threat hunting solution oorigin. Providing accurate traffic analytics and a rich set of metadata in real time, R&SPACE 2 significantly strengthens Orsecs threat hunting capabilities. This allows for more accurate alerts, faster threat detection and enhanced machine learning.

Cyber-attacks have become a constant threat to governments and enterprises. In 2019 there was, so far, no day without a major data leak or data destruction. While larger companies and governments can afford a dedicated team of experts or expensive security tools, small and medium companies are more vulnerable. However, in today's highly connected IT ecosystems, if security is not established for all companies, there will be no protection at all. oorigin is a next-generation intelligence solution that enables small and medium sized organizations to incorporate cyber threat hunting into their security strategy and turn their defense into a proactive offense. According to Jean-Luc Rouinvy, CTO and founder of Orsec Technologies SAS, "many cyber-attacks remain undetected for up to ten months and can cost companies millions of euros." oorigin empowers IT administrators to proactively search for malware or attackers lurking in the network, discover shadow IT and reduce investigation time after a cyber-incident.

With R&SPACE 2, Orsec takes advantage of a DPI solution that can analyze 100% of the traffic in real-time without performance loss. Through its weekly protocol and application signature updates R&SPACE 2 empowers oorigin to classify an extensive range of protocols and applications. With the provided metadata, devices, servers and virtual machines can be identified. This way, Orsec is able to offer a proactive, intelligence-driven IT security solution to prevent and disrupt threats. "Moreover, the metadata extracted from traffic flows by R&SPACE 2 provides a rich information feed that can be used to boost our machine learning for user and device behavior analytics, strengthening our threat analytics and providing priceless information for post cyber incident investigation." says Jean-Luc Rouinvy. Carsten Fischer, Product Manager at ipoque GmbH is also satisfied: "Our fast and accurate DPI engine combined with deep machine learning will be a game changer in future IT security. We are excited that Orsec launches such a powerful product and makes it affordable for those who need it the most."

About ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde Schwarz company, is a leading vendor of deep packet inspection software that adds protocol and application classification capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. Rohde Schwarz also provides a holistic network traffic analytics system for communication service providers that allows deep insights into network behavior, network performance and trends to optimize both quality of experience and quality of service. For more information, visit www.ipoque.com

About Rohde Schwarz

The Rohde Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace defense security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

About Orsec Technologies

Orsec Technologies SAS is a French software development company dedicated to solving cyber problems. We build a next-generation cybersecurity solution to protect businesses from growing cyber threats. Our goal is to provide small and medium enterprises with a level of network protection typically only afforded by large corporations or government. Our oorigin solution offers unrivaled network visibility to empower IT security audits and faster post cybersecurity incident investigations.

R&S is a registered trademark of Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the Internet at https://ipoque.com/news-media/press-releases

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005466/en/

Contacts:

Christine Lorenz

Phone: +49 34159403062

Email: christine.lorenz@rohde-schwarz.com