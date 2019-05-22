Lief Labs Helps Prep San Fernando High School Students for Higher Education and Careers in Biotech, Health Science and Medical Technology Sectors

About 80 Science Students tour Lief Labs and meet with CEO Adel Villalobos, a San Fernando High School Alumnus

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, hosted a field trip for approximately 80 10th, 11th and 12th-grade students from San Fernando Valley High School (SFHS) on Friday, May 17, for a tour of Lief's Valencia-based lab facilities discussion with Adel Villalobos, Founder and CEO, to expand the students' knowledge for science-focused educational and career pathways.

The SFHS students were accompanied by faculty members, Maryam Azimi and Selma Durán. Azimi teaches the student attendees Honors Chemistry, and Durán teaches the attending grade students who are currently enrolled in the school's Clinical Medical Science. The Clinical Medical Science curriculum includes biotechnology skills and provides tools for investigating a variety of real-life situations, among other valuable educational resources.

Villalobos is a former SFHS student and welcomed the opportunity to give back to the school after recently reconnecting as colleagues with one of his former teachers, Alka Amar. Both are members of the Biotechnology Advisory Board at LA Mission College.

Adel Villalobos (Rear Center), Founder & CEO of Lief Labs, a premier formulation & product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, based in Valencia, CA, hosts Honors Chemistry and Clinical Medical Science students from San Fernando High School and leads tour of the firm's facilities during an educational event hosted by Lief.

In commenting on the visit, Villalobos said, "Mrs. Amar was a great Algebra II teacher and the math and science foundation I developed at SFHS continued to be my educational goal drivers for many years. I was thrilled to be able to share the Lief Labs experience with these talented students in support of the next generation of potential biotech and science industry innovators."

The Lief Labs field trip itinerary was designed to meet the Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation Standards covering components of Academics, Technology and Health and Safety, as well as to provide connections between postsecondary education and employment in the Health Science and Medical Technology sector. The day's itinerary included a tour of Lief Labs providing the students with a view of the company's supplements manufacturing operations followed by a speech from the CEO and questions from the students.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs, with annual sales of $50 million and 170 employees, is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

