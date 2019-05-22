APERTUS Aviation and NINETEEN O3 Aviation Increase Global Reach by Naming Air Hamburg a Preferred Operator

HONG KONG, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APERTUS Aviation, a private jet charter consultancy, and its sister company, NINETEEN O3 Aviation (1903 Aviation), are joining forces with Air Hamburg to meet the growing demand for private jet travel from clients across Asia. The collaboration sees APERTUS, which provides high-level charter management services in Asia, working in synergy with one of the fastest growing operators in Europe. Together they will offer a world-class and consistent experience and innovative flight solutions to a global audience.

Air Hamburg, which is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, has a fleet of 29 aircraft, including the Dassault Falcon 7X, Embraer Legacy 650 and 600 and Cessna planes, to provide a wide choice of options and an excellent charter service. With this partnership, 1903 Aviation members and APERTUS charter clients seamlessly gain access to Air Hamburg's high-quality aircraft and their skilled team of flight operations staff in Europe.

Mr. Tristan Yeung, Regional Representative (Europe) at APERTUS Aviation, said: "We are committed to delivering a consistent service from booking to landing of every flight for every 1903 Elite member and APERTUS charter client. This is why we constantly look for and thoroughly research operators around the world. It is important to deliver a structured service to 1903 members, while having the flexibility to quickly deliver the high standard provision that APERTUS clients expect."

Mr. Ringo Fan, Managing Director of APERTUS Aviation and NINETEEN O3 Aviation, said: "We share a similar vision with Air Hamburg, and these synergies will benefit our clients traveling globally. Air Hamburg's fleet is sizable and varied, and they offer high-level customer service thanks to their experienced team; these factors give us the confidence to work with them as one of our preferred operators. We have manpower across multiple time zones, delivering local knowledge with a global reach. We will continue to select premium operators in different regions for both our 1903 members and APERTUS charter clients, so they can benefit from aircraft availability and the finest cabin services from operations staff that make safety the highest priority. We look forward to working closely with Air Hamburg."

Mr. David Bergold, Vice President Sales of Air Hamburg, said: "We are honored to be the preferred operator for 1903 Aviation and APERTUS. The international demand for charter services is continuing to rise, and our growing fleet and team are ready to meet this demand. Our cooperation with 1903 Aviation and APERTUS gives us the opportunity to showcase our high-quality aircraft and finest cabin service to clients in Asia traveling around the globe."

