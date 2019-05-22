After cleaning up the balance sheet and cutting costs, Attica Bank's key aim now is to grow into its cost base with normalised impairments while refocusing on the SME sector. Attica will have to be mindful of capital (fully loaded end-2018 CET1 is 8.9%, statutory is 13.5%), but liquidity looks comfortable (loan/deposit 69% and no more ELA) and unlikely to slow it down. We have reduced forecasts due to weaker than expected 2018 results and now expect ROTE 2020 of 3.2% (4.2% before). Attica is trading on a 2018 P/NTA of 0.2x, and our valuation remains at 0.28x (€0.27/share).

