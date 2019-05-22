The off-grid solar system supplier has received the finance in Rwandan francs to mitigate currency risk and expand operations in its biggest market.London-based off-grid solar system supplier Bboxx has secured an $8 million loan to further its operations in Rwanda. The loan, denominated in Rwanda's currency the Rwandan-franc, was provided by the African Development Bank through its Facility for Energy Inclusion's Off-Grid Energy Access Funds. Bboxx said Rwanda is the company's biggest market, with more than 80,000 off-grid solar home systems installed. Receiving a loan in domestic currency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...