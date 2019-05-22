Philippines International Remittance Market is Expected to Register Inbound Transaction Volume of USD 42 Billion by 2024: Ken Research

Key Takeaway from Ken Research report titled, Philippines Remittance and Payment Market Outlook to 2024

Increasing digital trends are expected to revolutionize the mobile financial services in the country through virtual currencies, wearable technologies and biometrics.

Growth in financial inclusion and banked population in Philippines is envisaged to create opportunities for banks to further increase their penetration in future.

Advent of digital currency and blockchain technology will make companies adaptable for new currencies such as bitcoin to enable remittance services in the country.

Growing Acceptability of Banks: Formal account penetration in the Philippines, however, improved by 3.2 percentage points compared to the 31.3% registered in 2014. Of those who owned formal accounts, 11.5% said these were held with banks, lower than the 14.1% reported two years ago. Increased accessibility of banks is expected to raise the rate of remittances channeled through banks. Moreover, as financial inclusion leads to more Filipinos with bank accounts, remittances coursed through banks will further witness an increase in the coming years. The US is likely to be the largest country of origin of overseas remittances owing to the relatively high average amount of money sent by a Filipino residing and working in the US.

High Remittance Charges: High remittance costs are also a factor that adversely impacts the remittance market of the country. The major restraints that impact the control over remittance costs are de-risking by banks and exclusive partnerships between national post office systems and money transfer operators. These factors are expected to constrain the introduction of more efficient technologies in the market such as internet and smartphone apps and the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain in remittance services.

Improving Partnerships between Entities: The growing remittance partnerships in the country between banks, pawnshops and money transfer organizations are also expected to strengthen the market in the coming five years. However, stricter immigration regulations in the remittance source countries can be posed as a challenge for remittance growth in the future. Remittances may also be impacted by the de-risking followed by banks and increased regulation of money transfer operators, both aimed at reducing financial crime will continue to constrain the growth of formal remittances.

Evolution of Digital Money Transfer Solutions: Major digital trends are expected to revolutionize the mobile financial services in the country majorly through virtual currencies, wearable technologies and biometrics. In future, bitcoin is expected to have a large impact on the global remittance market, particularly in developing countries such as the Philippines. On the other hand, the growing popularity of bitcoin in Philippines has even prompted the BSP to draft new regulations on bitcoin remittances market to promote the use of digital transactions in the country which will augment the growth of Philippines International Remittance market. In 2015 Samsung has unveiled SamsungPay, a mobile payment service that enables the MasterCard holders to make every day in-store purchase payments. It enables secure mobile payments at NFC enabled point of sale terminals. NFC payment system is gradually gaining attention among the customers in recent times. Peer to Peer payment space is still emerging in the Philippines remittance and payments market. It is yet to capture the attention of the customers and to reach the significant level of confidence.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Remittance and Payments Market Outlook to 2024 - Growth Backed by Sustained Internal Migration, Rise in Overseas Filipino Workers and Surge in BPO Sector" believe that the companies can benefit from an expansive reach and greater accessibility of pawnshops. Smaller companies will be required to adapt to rapid changes in technology and market conditions. A failure to do so will lead to their eventual disappearance as bigger companies and new service models continue to emerge in the Philippines. This will help the sector to register positive CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2019-2024 in terms of transaction volume.

Key Segments Covered:

Domestic Remittance

By Remittance Channels

Banks

Non Banks

By Types of Services

Branch Pick-Up

Online

Door to Door

Prepaid Cards

Direct Credit to Bank Account

By Major Flow Corridors

Bill Payment Market

By Channel of Payment

Banks

Non Banks

By Type of Payments

Water

Electricity and Fuel Bills

Insurance Premium

Communication

Education

By Mode of Payment

Offline

Online

Method of Payment

Convenience Stores

Online/Mobile Payments

Biller's Business Offices

Remittance Companies

Banks and Others Offline

International Remittance Market

By Major Flow Corridors

US

UAE

KSA

UK

By Remittance Channels

Banks

Non Banks

By Payout Mode

Cash

Non-Cash/Electronic Transfer

Door to Door Delivery Method of Payment

Key Target Audience:

Money Transfer Operators

Banks

Pawnshops

Bill Payment Companies

M-Wallets

Mobile Money Companies

Central Bank

Investors and PE Firms

Convenience Stores

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

Forecast Period - 2019-2024

Companies Covered:

International Remittance Companies:

Banco de Oro

The Bank of Philippine Islands

Metropolitan Bank

Cebuana Lhuiliher

M Lhuillier

Palawan Pawnshop

Western Union

LBC

iRemit

Wells Fargo

Xoom

Domestic Remittance Companies:

Palawan Pawnshop

Cebuana Lhuillier

Smart Padala

M Lhuillier

LBC Express

BDO

BPI

Western Union

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/banking-financial-services-and-insurance/financial-services/philippines-remittance-payments-market/204157-93.html

