A key factor driving the growth of the market is the innovative product offerings by vendors. Protective workwear offers protection against several hazards but also pose several difficulties for users. These range from difficulties experienced in wearing them to challenges faced in the work environment from restrained movements. For addressing these issues, suppliers and vendors in the global protective workwear market are launching fabrics and apparel that are lightweight and adaptable for different work environments. This reduces the risk of injury to the worker as well as mitigates chances of violating workplace safety norms as workers will find such innovative workwear comfortable. For instance, several vendors have launched a new range of protective clothing using advanced fabric technology that provides protection from flames and can withstand extreme temperatures, explosives, and hot liquids without compromising on worker comfort. These innovations are encouraging users to replace their existing protective workwear well ahead of the end of their lifecycle, thereby augmenting the demand for innovative protective workwear.

As per Technavio, the introduction of asset tracking and internet of things (IoT) features will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global protective workwear marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global protective workwear market: Introduction of asset tracking and internet of things features

Inspections of safety equipment and asset tracking of personal protection equipment, including protective workwear, remain a major challenge on worksites. For addressing these issues, leading market vendors have introduced a range of technological features to improve the performance and tracking of personal protection equipment. For instance, a leading fall protection equipment brand is offering a range of fall protection equipment with (radio frequency identification device) RFID tags. These RFID tags make inventory management, equipment inspection, and record keeping compliance much easier for safety supervisors of a site. Therefore, the development of such innovative personal protective equipment, including protective workwear, is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Most major end-user industries of the global protective workwear market are investing in expanding their production capacities. This means an increasing number of workers will be exposed to industrial hazards such as chemical, heat or fire, and low visibility. Hence, the increasing demand for protective workwear in major industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global protective workwear market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global protective workwear market by end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, construction, oil and gas, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for protective workwear in major industries in the region.

