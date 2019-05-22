The global RNA and DNA extraction kit market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005339/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global RNA and DNA extraction kit market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global RNA and DNA extraction kit market is the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer research has evolved significantly, providing an in-depth understanding of tumor genetics, which is helping researchers to develop novel therapies targeting the specific gene causing cancer. RNA extraction helps to detect circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and enable highly accurate tissue lineage-based cancer detection in blood specimens. Similarly, DNA extraction is very important in cancer genetic studies that include microsatellite analysis, mutation analysis, and comparative genomic hybridization. These applications have led to the increased adoption of RNA and DNA extraction kits for genetic analysis.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global RNA and DNA extraction kit market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global RNA and DNA extraction kit market: Increasing adoption of personalized medicine

Personalized medicine has become one of the most important fields in treating various complex genetic diseases and cancers. Personalized medicine provides medicines based on an individual's genetic makeup and other predictive data, which is specific to each patient. These medicines require the collection of DNA and RNA samples as the initial step of diagnosis. RNA extraction kits are crucial for understanding the behavior of various cells for the development of essential proteins that can combat the disease. Similarly, DNA extraction kits are mainly used in the identification of polymorphisms in genes that are associated with a disease or drug metabolism.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, factors such as the high demand for cell RNA extraction in biotechnology, and the increasing number of conferences that promote various applications of RNA and DNA extraction will have a significant impact on the RNA and DNA extraction kit market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global RNA and DNA extraction kit market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global RNA and DNA extraction kit market by product (DNA extraction kit, and RNA extraction kit) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing demand for automated systems specifically designed for medium-to-large laboratories. Moreover, the extensive focus of pharmaceutical companies on developing various products, including hormones and vaccines, necessitates the use of RNA and DNA extraction kits.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005339/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com