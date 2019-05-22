Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Worth $5.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Category (Soft, Hard), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market

The major factors driving the growth of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market are the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care.

Knee braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by product, in 2018

The knee braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by product, in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as medial and lateral support, reduced rotation of the knee, limited injury during motion, and protection from the post-surgical risk of injury.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market"

126 - Tables

38 - Figures

279 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=24806829

Soft & elastic braces and supports segment to register the highest growth in the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by type, during the forecast period

The soft & elastic braces and supports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the growing availability of advanced products, increasing adoption & patient preference for orthopedic braces in post-operative & preventive care, and the supportive reimbursement scenario for target products across mature markets.

Ligament injury segment accounted for the largest share of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by application, in 2018

Ligament injury is the largest application of orthopedic braces and supports, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=24806829

North America to dominate the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market during the forecast period

The Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market in 2018. Factors such as continuous development and commercialization of novel orthopedic braces & support products and favorable reimbursements & insurance coverage major orthopedic bracing procedures in the region are driving the market for orthopedic braces and supports in North America.

The major players operating in the Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market are Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Össur Hf (Iceland), DJO Finance LLC (US), Breg, Inc. (US), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US). Other prominent players operating in this market include Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Oppo Medical, LLC (US), Becker Orthopedic (US), Thuasne Group (France), 3M Company (US), Reh4Mat (Poland), and United Ortho (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/orthopedic-braces-support-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com