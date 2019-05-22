sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,584 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LFL9 ISIN: CA6838231083 Ticker-Symbol: 5OP 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPSENS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OPSENS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.05.2019 | 16:32
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Opsens, Inc.: Opsens To Present at the LD Micro Invitational

QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a company focusing mainly on physiological measurements such as Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and Diastolic Pressure Ratio ("dPR") in interventional cardiology, will present at the LD Micro 9th Invitational investor conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:40 am PST. Louis Laflamme, Opsens' President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the presentation and host meetings with investors on both days the event will be held.

The event will take place at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California on June 4th and 5th.

LD Micro is an independent resource in the microcap space. To register and attend the event, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/events.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with Louis Laflamme should contact Marie-Claude Poitras at marie-claude.poitras@opsens.com.

View Opsens' profile on LD Micro: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OPS.TO.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About Opsens Inc. (www.opsens.com or www.opsensmedical.com)

Opsens focuses mainly on physiological measurements such as FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 60,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Contact:

Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333
Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

SOURCE: Opsens Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546180/Opsens-To-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Invitational


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE