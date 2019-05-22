Opsens, Inc.: Opsens To Present at the LD Micro Invitational

QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a company focusing mainly on physiological measurements such as Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR") and Diastolic Pressure Ratio ("dPR") in interventional cardiology, will present at the LD Micro 9th Invitational investor conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:40 am PST. Louis Laflamme, Opsens' President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the presentation and host meetings with investors on both days the event will be held.

The event will take place at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California on June 4th and 5th.

LD Micro is an independent resource in the microcap space. To register and attend the event, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/events.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with Louis Laflamme should contact Marie-Claude Poitras at marie-claude.poitras@opsens.com.

View Opsens' profile on LD Micro: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OPS.TO.

About Opsens Inc. (www.opsens.com or www.opsensmedical.com)

Opsens focuses mainly on physiological measurements such as FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 60,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Contact:

Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333

Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

