New market research study by Technavio on the global system-on-chips (SoC) marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005427/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global system-on-chip (SoC) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing adoption of SoCs in robotics

Robotics are increasingly being adopted in various process and discrete manufacturing industries including automotive, healthcare, electronics, and military and defense. SoCs are integrated into robots as they include embedded software and hardware, which can help reduce the time to market and the total cost of ownership. SoCs provide network interfaces, operating system drivers, and machine learning frameworks, which are essential for robots. As SoCs are highly suitable to be integrated into robotics, the growing demand for robotics across numerous applications will fuel the growth of the SoCs market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in 5G investments

5G, the next generation of communication technology, is gaining immense popularity across the world. There have been numerous investments in 5G globally in recent times, which is creating high demand for 5G network infrastructure. This is accelerating the development of electronic components and modules including 5G mmWave antenna modules, 5G base stations, and several 5G RF products. To capitalize on the growing investments in 5G, SoC vendors are introducing products that support 5G to enter a wide range of application segments. Thus, an increase in the investments in 5G will propel the adoption of SoCs during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The SoCs market is witnessing an increase in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions among SoC manufacturers and other stakeholders including telecommunication network service providers, smartphone manufacturers, and semiconductor IP providers. Such partnerships will allow vendors to expand their product portfolio, improve their geographic presence, and expand their sales and distribution networks."

Dependency of SoC vendors on IP core providers

Semiconductor manufacturers mostly rely on IP providers for the development of high-performance SoCs. However, integrating acquired semiconductor IP blocks from third-party vendors into SoCs is challenging. The complexity of IP integration and the IP design increases the number of IP blocks used, which doubles the total cost of acquiring IPs and increases the production time cycle. This will pose a high challenge to SoC designers when it comes to integrating an acquired IP core on a design IP base. However, companies are adopting exhaustive measures to tackle these challenges, which will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Top players in the global system-on-chips (SoC) market:

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Some of the key topics covered in the global system-on-chips (SoC) market include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com