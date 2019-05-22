Net Reputation: RetroLock Corporation, Led by Tania Tomyn, Offers Broad Scope of Services Available in the Interior Finish Industry

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Tania Tomyn's company is changing industry standards by giving clients a one-stop shop.

The construction industry tends to be a male dominant field, but Tania Tomyn, CEO of RetroLock Corporation, is changing the standard and making a big impression throughout CA., based in Orange County California. Her company specializes in interior door, hardware, millwork, and low voltage/access control all with installation. The construction industry in California has continued to grow over the last decade, and so has the need for high-quality interior finishes companies.

When developers are working on large-scale, luxury projects, staying within budget can be extremely challenging with rising construction costs. RetroLock Corporation specializes in helping clients stay within their budgets while achieving their design intent and vision. Tania Tomyn is proud to own a company that provides a wide scope of options for each client.

In the past, general contractors have found great inconvenience in buying from many different companies to piece together interior finish projects. RetroLock Corporation is changing the standard by making the process smoother than ever before. Doors, hardware, millwork, frames, and low voltage/access control and installation all face their own unique challenges, but each trade comes in close proximity on a project and there are many overlapping components.

Tania Tomyn values excellent customer service and designed RetroLock Corporation to offer a wide scope of interior finish solutions all under one roof. With in-house DBIA (Design Build Institute of America) and an AHC spec writing team, and 3D modeling. RetroLock Corporation can effectively take on high-profile clients that are building hotels, multi-housing, entertainment venues, and stadiums. Tania Tomyn understands ever changing client needs and stays current with technology and design trends.

RetroLock Corporation is actively working towards an expanded turn-key model of business in the future. Typically, in this industry, clients would need to find a door sub-contractor and electrician, however, since this scope of access control has many overlapping components, it only makes sense for RetroLock Corporation to offer these services to clients which is has done for almost 3 years with its low voltage division. Tania Tomyn's company has already designed the opening, procuring, and installing of doors that will have electronic and security hardware on them.

It can be challenging to find qualified staff in so many different areas of expertise, however, Tania Tomyn attracts top talent due to the excellent benefits offered at RetroLock Corporation. Team members thrive in a positive, fast paced working environment and always deliver the highest standards in the market. Tania Tomyn's company is headquartered in Los Angeles area and offices in San Francisco area.

Contact:

Caroline Hunter

Phone: 786-441-8993

Email: Support@netreputation.com

SOURCE: Net Reputation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546170/RetroLock-Corporation-Led-by-Tania-Tomyn-Offers-Broad-Scope-of-Services-Available-in-the-Interior-Finish-Industry