Referring to the bulletin from IRLAB Therapeutics AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 28, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: IRLAB A Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0009242225 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 27, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012675361 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact IRLAB Therapeutics AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.