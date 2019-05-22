Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solution provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest trend analysis engagement for a telecom service provider. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to quickly adapt to the market changes and formulate effective strategies for making smart business decisions. Also, this engagement highlights how Infiniti's trend analysis engagement helped the client to achieve £7 million annual savings.

With evolving technological advancements and innovations, identifying the latest industry trends and capitalizing on new market opportunities have become imperative for companies operating in the telecom sector. Also, with the rising opportunities in the telecom market, the need to analyze telecommunication industry trends has also increased for telecom companies to maintain profitability. Infiniti's trend analysis solution has helped many organizations to implement flexible business plans to predict future market trends and business projections.

The business challenge: The client is a leading telecom service provider based out of Ireland. The client encountered challenges in gathering relevant data relating to the telecommunication industry trends and in the adoption of the latest technologies. Also, the company witnessed a huge decline in their revenue due to their inability to adapt quickly to the market changes. With Infiniti's trend analysis solution, they wanted to analyze the past and current market behavior and implement a strategic business plan to achieve sustainable growth.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research followed a comprehensive four-phased approach to help the client develop a strategic business plan to respond to the rapid changes in the market. The approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain comprehensive insights into the telecommunication market scenario and the latest advancements in the market. Also, the client was able to identify lucrative opportunities in the market. Within a span of one year, the client was able to improve their profit margins by 13% and achieve savings of £7 million.

Infiniti's trend analysis solution helped the client to:

Gather enough market data to make well-informed business decisions

Gauge the future market potential and understand their market position

Infiniti's trend analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a stronger competitive advantage in the Ireland telecom market

Achieving cost savings and enhancing profit margins

