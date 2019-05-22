MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22-May-2019 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | May 22, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 22, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning, President (member of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit"). On May 22, 2019 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Jan Gezinus Dunning in the charter capital. Date of Share in Ordinary Share in the Ordinary change the shares stake charter shares stake charter before change capital after after change capital change before change May 21, 0% 0% 0.080810% 0.080810% 2019 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Jan Gezinus Dunning 2 Reason for the notification ?) President (member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to the terms Nature of the transaction of the Labor contract No. w/o dated January 18, 2019 executed between Dunning Jan Gezinus and Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit". c) Price volume 3,596.50 82,355 Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 3,596.50 82,355 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 21, 2019 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 19,223 stores (13,909 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,847 drogerie stores) in 3,077 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8747 EQS News ID: 814775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

