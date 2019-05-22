Findit, Inc.: Your Business Social Posts Done From Findit App Can Get Indexed in Google Search Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com the social networking content management platform recently launched the newly revised Findit App in Apple and Google App Stores. The App is designed to help increase search results in Google, Yahoo and Bing and to get more sharing from each post to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Findit has created its App to include the ability to share every post to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from the member creating the post once it is completed and visitors who see the post and want to share it, they can. This feature is unique in the sense that you can share your posts straight from Findit but also visitors to your posts can share your posts from Findit to their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. The other feature Findit focused on and took into account is indexing in search engines to reach more people with the content you do create. When content is created on other social networking sites this content cannot always be indexed by Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT) due to these sites requiring a member to login. When a member has to login to an account to view the content the same thing is true for search engines. The fact that a search engine cannot login to Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) or Instagram means that the content posted to these sites can only be seen by a limited number of people. This number is typically the amount of friends and followers you have on these sites - these are the people that will get to see your posts.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

Even all of your followers and friends will not see your posts because of the algorithms in place that determine which of your friends and followers should see the posts you create. Findit removed this wall from search engines - The 'wall' being that one does not need to login to see content posted in Findit. The result of this is the following: Search engines can crawl all of the content you and others post in Findit and index all of your posts in search results. The other added value is non-members can view your posts in Findit too without signing in. In addition to search and non-members being able to index and view your content these same non-members and members can share your posts that you do in Findit to their own social accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

By enabling members of Findit to post content, either from the Findit website or from the Findit App, and then being able to share that content they created to other popular social sites and have the content accessible to search engines to index, a typical business will not only reach the same number of people with their posts done and shared from Findit but also get the major benefit of other people being able to share their posts done on Findit to their social sites. Moreover, and maybe most importantly, members can increase their online organic search results with each and every post.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Our objective is to have businesses download the app and start posting content right away. This can help you instantaneously get more sharing to social and better indexing in search results which in turn generates your business additional exposure in search results which can ultimately lead to more customers."

Each and every post has to include some text explaining what the post is about. The other content sections are optional but when used and used properly one post can end up creating multiple search results inside of Google. For example, posts can include images. The more pictures you upload in your post and include titles for, the more images Google can index in search. The key is including a title for each picture that is relevant to what you want that picture to be indexed under in Google Images. Often with pictures, when members do include a great title for Google to index you can often see these pictures on page one of search results in Google. Your Findit posts can also include a Youtube or Vimeo video that is visible from the Findit website or a 10 second Video you can shoot from your phone directly onto the Findit App. All of this content creates indexing for Google. It is up to the member to decide 'what do I want to index for in search results when it comes to this post', and then be sure to include the verbiage to let Google know this is what this post is about. This is what I want you to index this picture under in search. All posts have a designated place to include a link, links are a great way to drive traffic.

Here Are Some Quick Tips and Information for Business Owners Regardless of Your Size

Posts done through the Findit App or on the Findit Website are often for the things you want to have indexed in search engines - this happens.

All Posts done from the App also Appear on the website, this means mobile users and desktop users can share your content to other social sites.

Sharing from the App is currently available to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (as well as via text and email and WhatsApp). By using the text or email feature, you can instantly send your posts to customers or potential customers directly to their phone where they are more likely to see your post right away, especially because it is coming directly from you.

The website has approximately 80 social and bookmarking sites your posts can be shared to, so be sure to utilize them as well.

Businesses that need assistance with creating content and having it shared socially, Findit offers online campaign marketing services.

Download the Findit App At The Google Play Store or Apple App Store Here

Watch Our Video On Downloading The New Findit App

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact: Peter Tosto

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546190/Your-Business-Social-Posts-Done-From-Findit-App-Can-Get-Indexed-in-Google-Search-Results