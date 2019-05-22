A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on how the evolving healthcare delivery models are changing the care delivery system. This article explores some of the new healthcare delivery models and how they will meet the unique needs of complex patients, ensure consistent adoption of best clinical practices, give greater emphasis on delivering care in the most efficient way, and the change the focus to outcomes rather than inputs.

New healthcare delivery models. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, healthcare systems face challenges in delivering high-quality, accessible, and affordable care. Healthcare providers must be equipped to address these challenges and they can achieve this by adopting the evolving healthcare delivery models. The promising news for healthcare systems is that there a multitude of models that have been proven to make a difference; the challenge now is closing the gap between what we know and what we do and delivering the type of care that patients need and want.

New healthcare delivery models

Proactive and intensive care for complex conditions

There has been a rapid rise in the number of people diagnosed with long term and complex conditions in the last decade. These conditions are driven by increasingly unhealthy lifestyles and ageing populations. Healthcare delivery systems must identify more proactive ways to manage these patients in the community as well as in their homes.

Access to urgent medical care

Healthcare providers find it challenging to avoid unnecessary admissions into their emergency departments. Our healthcare industry analysis in the UK and several other European countries suggest that easy access to high-quality primary care has a real impact on patients.

Community-based hospitals

The success of healthcare delivery models in the form of smaller hospitals requires creative thinking on the workforce along with a recognition that not every hospital has a full range of acute services. These establishments cater to the specific healthcare services such as emergency services or surgery, ensure shorter wait time and faster availability of treatment for patients.

