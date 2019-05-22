Collaboration will support Phase III clinical trial of cell therapy product ATIR101 for blood cancers

Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, and Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic collaboration to support clinical evaluation of an innovative cell therapy product with potential to make haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT) safer and more effective for patients.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Be The Match BioTherapies will provide logistical and technological solutions to support Kiadis' Phase III clinical trial for ATIR101, an adjunctive immunotherapeutic designed to address key risks and limitations of HSCT in the treatment of blood cancers.

Kiadis' multinational Phase III clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of ATIR101 as an adjunctive treatment to HSCT from a half-matched (haploidentical) family donor compared to post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy or "Baltimore" protocol) in adult patients with blood cancers. The Phase III study is currently enrolling patients in the EU, Canada, Israel and the U.S.

The collaboration will leverage Be The Match BioTherapies' industry-leading expertise in cell delivery logistics and supply chain case management, including the company's MatchSource end-to-end supply chain management software, to manage the transport and processing of cellular products for use at Kiadis' clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Canada.

"Kiadis' quest to provide better treatment outcomes for patients receiving stem cell transplants is one we deeply share, given the foundational role that our parent company, the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, has played in improving stem cell transplantation for more than three decades," said Chris McClain, vice president of Sales and New Business Development, Be The Match BioTherapies. "We look forward to utilizing our cell therapy expertise to advance Kiadis' important work."

"We're pleased to partner with Be The Match BioTherapies to progress our clinical investigation of ATIR101 and to expedite its availability to patients," said Andrew Sandler, chief medical officer of Kiadis Pharma. "We believe this therapeutic approach could allow family members to serve as stem cell donors for those patients who would otherwise not find a matching donor in time, ultimately saving lives."

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with late-stage blood cancers. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at kiadis.com.

About ATIR101

ATIR101TM is an investigational allodepleted T-cell immunotherapy product candidate, which is designed to be given after a haploidentical (genetically half-matched) hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

Administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT, ATIR101 provides a single dose donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) with functional, mature immune cells from a haploidentical family member. The T-cells in ATIR101 will help fight infections and remaining tumor cells, until the immune system has fully re-grown from stem cells in the transplanted graft.

In ATIR101, T-cells that would cause GVHD are depleted from the donor lymphocytes, using our photodepletion technology. At the same time, ATIR101 contains potential cancer-killing T-cells from the donor that could eliminate residual cancer cells and help prevent relapse of the disease.

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, and a research partnership with the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research), the organization designs solutions that advance cell and gene therapies in any stage of development.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to providing high-quality cellular starting material consented for research, clinical and commercial use, developing and managing expansive cell collection networks, and navigating cell therapy regulatory compliance. Using proven infrastructure to successfully manage cell therapy supply chains, including MatchSourceSupply Chain Software, dedicated cell therapy supply chain case managers and logistics experts, the organization has a history of compliance managing the chain of identity. The collaboration with CIBMTR extends services to include long-term follow-up tracking for the first two FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

For more information, follow Be The Match BioTherapies on LinkedIn or Twitter at @BTMBioTherapies.

Kiadis Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma's or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma's directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005576/en/

Contacts:

Be The Match BioTherapies:

Stephanie Simon

Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

+1 (617) 581-9333

Kiadis Pharma:

Maryann Cimino, Manager, Corporate Affairs

m.cimino@kiadis.com

+1 (617) 710-7305