Zero Pest & Pest Control: Digital Marketing Agency Takes Businesses to Greater Heights in Bangalore

INDIRANAGER, BANGALORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Harry Ramsay, of Zenquest Digital, has over 13 years of experience in the digital marketing field. For over a decade, the entrepreneur and businessman has managed over $15 million in advertising spending for his clients and has worked to improve the digital marketing models of many companies around the world. Ramsay's new digital marketing firm, Zenquest Digital, helps individual clients, businesses, and even large brands extend their client base and become more visible online. To help even more companies improve and grow their brands, Harry Ramsay is written a book-Go Digital or Go Home-to help his clients further understand how technology and digital media impacts businesses.

Many companies are aware that they need a better, more effective digital marketing business plan, but are unsure where to start. Fortunately, Zenquest Digital works closely with companies of all kinds to plan out the best course of action depending on their individual needs. Since no two businesses are alike and given that many of Zenquest Digital's clients operate in several different industries, Harry Ramsay has built his company with professional diversity in mind.

Zenquest Digital is capable of providing businesses with excellent strategies in social media marketing, content marketing, LinkedIn marketing, and much more. Ramsay's digital marketing services have led countless businesses to exponential growth, and has allowed him to develop several marketing seminars to help even more companies expand their client base.

Harry Ramsay helps businesses advertise smartly and efficiently. Clients of Zenquest Digital do not expand their sales based on the number of their advertisements; instead, they are guided by the marketing company to think about the audience they are trying to reach-and they work to create tailored advertisements towards that population. A major part of advertising more efficiently, according to Ramsay and Zenquest Digital, is fully understanding the user-base of certain social media platforms. Instead of wasting money advertising on a multitude of websites, placing advertisements on specific platforms that cater to the target audience is both cheaper and more effective.

The upcoming book, Go Digital or Go Home, goes into great detail on how companies can use modern technology and media to their advantage when doing business. In the book, several successful brands, companies, and individuals share their digital strategies that the reader can adopt within their own business dealings. Ramsay also shares his own highly effective digital marketing process in great detail so his readers can fully understand the steps they need to take to improve and grow their businesses through digital marketing. Go Digital or Go Home is a great resource for entrepreneurs who are still slightly uncomfortable with digital marketing strategies. While the book is full of steps that companies can take to improve their advertising plans, it also explains all the benefits that can occur as a result of marketing online.

Along with Harry Ramsay's book, entrepreneurs can gain even more digital marketing knowledge by attending one of his 1-1 Digital Marketing 'Profit Hunting' Sessions. The sessions are held between a Zenquest Digital professional and an entrepreneur, allowing them to freely talk about the client's business model, their current digital marketing model, and what current and long-term goals they have for their company. This allows Zenquest Digital to fully understand where a specific client is with their business, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and what they still have to do to get where they want to go. At the end of each 1-1 session, the client will leave with a detailed and specific plan that outlines exactly what they need do to improve their current digital marketing model.

For entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the Digital Marketing Agency Bangalore, Zenquest Digital's main website is full of great resources regarding what they do and how they work to improve businesses of all types. The company also has a highly active blog that can be accessed from their homepage. As in Harry Ramsay's book, the blog is full of articles that work to educate the reader on online marketing, how to choose the right digital marketing medium, how to find the correct target audience for their business, how to track advertising numbers, and much more. For those interested in learning even more than the blog can offer, Zenquest Digital's main website allows potential clients to instantly sign up for the 1-1 Digital Marketing 'Profit Hunting' Session.

For more information about Zenquest Digital, contact the company here:



Zenquest Digital

Harry Ramsay

9902707660

harry@zenquestdigital.com

Indiranagar, Bangalore

SOURCE: Zenquest Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546221/Digital-Marketing-Agency-Takes-Businesses-to-Greater-Heights-in-Bangalore