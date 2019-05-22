

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, despite lingering concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions.



Activity was mostly stock specific with earnings reports and other corporate news setting the trend.



The benchmark SMI ended up 20.88 points, or 0.22%, at 9,645.04. The index touched a low of 9,563.54 and a high of 9,649.77 in the session.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 42.08 points, or 0.44%, at 9,624.16.



Credit Suisse ended lower by nearly 1%. Earlier this week, a former official of the bank pleaded guilty to a U.S. charge that she helped launder money from a kickback scheme involving $2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique.



The bank said the officials hid their contact from the bank.



Adecco, UBS Group, Alcon and Swiss Life Holding shed 0.4 to 1%.



Lonza Group shares advanced 1.3% and SGS gained nearly 1%. Novartis, Nestle, Richemont, Geberit and Givaudan ended higher by 0.4 to 0.7%.



Midcap stock AMS, which posted a strong gain in the previous session, ended lower by about 2.25%.



Sunrise Communications, Julius Baer and Helvetia Holding lost 1.3 to 1.5%, while Baloise Holding shed nearly 1%.



Sonova Holding rose 3.4%, Dufry gained 2.35%, Temenos and Straumann Holding both ended nearly 2% up, while Partners Group added nearly 1.5%.



Lem Holding shares surged up more than 4% after the company said full-year sales increased by 6.8% to CHF 321.6 million. The company's net profit was down 3.8% at CHF 52.4 million.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany ended marginally higher, while France closed slightly weak.



