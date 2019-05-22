Please replace the release sent on May 21 2019 03:00 AM ET with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

TELEPERFORMANCE GROUPS 'PRAXIDIA KNOWLEDGE SERVICES' PARTNERS WITH CALLMINER TO LAUNCH TP INTERACT A COMPREHENSIVE INTERACTION ANALYTICS SOLUTION

Praxidia Knowledge Services, a specialised subsidiary of the Teleperformance Group, today announced its strategic partnership with CallMiner to launch a customer solution called TP Interact. This speech and customer engagement analytics solution will optimise agent quality and customer satisfaction within contact centres across the globe.

TP Interact's managed analytics and consulting services, powered by the CallMiner Eureka speech analytics platform, is scalable in terms of both capacity and geography. This allows organisations across industry verticals to benefit from the invaluable insights driven by its customer interactions, regardless of call volume or channel. Through this partnership, customers can evaluate and score 100% of customer interactions to define the customer experience and agent quality. This Includes customisations, reporting and on-going tuning to business needs.

TP Interact customers benefit from:

A scalable, flexible solution that seamlessly integrates into the business within days of deployment.

Personalised services tailored to unique business needs

Data-driven insights to define action and control outcomes.

Commenting on the development, Paolo Righetti, CEO Praxidia said "CallMiner and Praxidia have already begun driving Business Intelligence from global call centres with language-specific customer experience applications across Italian, French and German-speaking organisations. This partnership enables a seamless Digital Customer Experience".

Paul Bernard, President CEO of CallMiner said "Our ability to quickly consolidate actionable insights from multichannel interactions in both real-time and post-call provides Praxidia with agent quality management and CX benefits that boost customer satisfaction and build competitive advantage".

For more information, visit praxidia.com

About Praxidia Knowledge Services

Praxidia Knowledge Services is a unique consultancy business based on the Teleperformance Group's massively successful global expertise in omnichannel customer experience management and insights into customer behavior. The company exists to increase the value of customer interactions and create new opportunities for its clients and their customers by applying the advanced research, analytics, and operational experience of Teleperformance's 40+ years in 160 world markets.

About CallMiner

CallMiner empowers organisations to extract and take action on intelligence from customer interactions, for improving customer experience, sales, marketing, compliance, and agent and customer engagement centre performance. This is highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including eight Speech Technology implementation awards in the past six years. Visit callminer.com for more information.

