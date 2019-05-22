

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders aimed at reaching an agreement on infrastructure on Wednesday, with the president declaring he will not negotiate amid ongoing congressional investigations.



Trump later told reporters in the White House Rose Garden that Democrats must choose between going down the 'investigation track' or the 'investment track.'



'I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I'd be really good at that. That is what I do,' Trump said. 'But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.'



The comments from Trump come as House Democrats continue to investigate the president's finances as well as the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.



Trump reiterated his oft-repeated claim that there was 'no collusion' between his presidential campaign and Russia and denied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., purported accusation he was engaged in a cover-up.



'Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk into, look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover-up,' Trump said. 'I don't do cover-ups.'



Meanwhile, Democrats suggested the walkout by Trump was a planned stunt, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., noting the investigations were already underway when they first met to discuss infrastructure.



'We are interested in doing infrastructure,' Schumer said. 'It's clear the president isn't. He is looking for every excuse.'



Pelosi described Trump's actions as disrespectful of the Congress and the White House working together, saying, 'He just took a pass,'



'I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America,' Pelosi added during a press conference after she returned to the Capitol.



Trump thanked Pelosi for her prayers in a subsequent post on Twitter while also accusing the Democrat leadership of tearing the country apart.



