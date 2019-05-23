

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday as investors were wary of creating long positions amid mounting worries over a protracted trade war between the U.S. and China.



A sharp fall in crude oil prices due to a build up in U.S. crude inventories weighed as well on the market.



Energy and materials stocks tumbled. The Capped Energy Index and the Materials Index shed 2.67% and 2.01%, respectively.



Financial and industrial shares were among the other losers. Information technology, healthcare and consumer staples stocks fared well.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 99.12 points, or 0.6%, at 16,327.35, off the day's low of 16,308.75.



First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) plunged nearly 11% and B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) ended 4.8% down.



In the energy space, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) lost 1 to 6%.



In the financial space, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) declined 4.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) both ended lower by about 0.7%.



Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) ended more than 4% down and CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) declined 2.2%.



U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red despite coming off their worst levels of the day. The weakness was due to worries that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is escalating into a full-fledged trade war.



European stocks too closed mostly lower on trade worries and Brexit uncertainty, while Asian markets ended mixed for the fifth consecutive session.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June suffered their biggest single session fall in three weeks, settling with a loss of $1.71, or 2.7%, at $61.42 a barrel, as crude stockpiles in the U.S. saw a notable surge.



Gold futures for June settled at $1,274.20 an ounce, gaining $1.00, or 0.1%, for the session.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.039, at $14.449 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6780 per pound, down $0.0370 per pound.



