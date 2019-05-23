

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB4.61 billion, or RMB59.59 per share. This compares with RMB1.06 billion, or RMB14.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ctrip.com International Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.75 billion or RMB23.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to RMB8.17 billion from RMB6.77 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB1.75 Bln. vs. RMB2.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB23.44 vs. RMB27.83 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB8.17 Bln vs. RMB6.77 Bln last year.



