

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see preliminary May numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The April reading saw a score of 50.2, barely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Singapore will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong also will see April inflation data; in March, consumer prices were up 2.1 percent on year.



