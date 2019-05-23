Glassdoor Reveals The 25 Highest Paying Companies In The UK For 2019

Finance Companies Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Take Three of the Top Five Spots

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary is a key piece of information that UK workers and job seekers want when researching jobs1, yet this data is often frustratingly absent from job listings. To help job seekers for whom money is king, Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced its salary report identifying the 25 Highest Paying Companies in the UK for 2019.

This report2 reveals that the UK's highest paying companies are offering staff between £61,000 and £90,000 as a median total compensation package (which would include base pay plus bonus). The list is dominated by tech and finance firms, three of which have their global HQ in the UK (Standard Chartered, Just Eat and Babylon Health).

The 25 Highest Paying Companies in the UK for 2019 are:

1. Credit Suisse

Median Total Compensation: £90,000

Median Base Salary: £82,000

Industry: Finance

2. SAP

Median Total Compensation: £90,000

Median Base Salary: £66,000

Industry: Tech

3. Deutsche Bank

Median Total Compensation: £89,500

Median Base Salary: £80,000

Industry: Finance

4. Facebook

Median Total Compensation: £89,000

Median Base Salary: £74,000

Industry: Tech

5. Standard Chartered

Median Total Compensation: £85,000

Median Base Salary: £76,000

Industry: Finance

6. Salesforce

Median Total Compensation: £85,000

Median Base Salary: £66,806

Industry: Tech

7. Dell

Median Total Compensation: £84,825

Median Base Salary: £62,500

Industry: Tech

8. Oracle

Median Total Compensation: £80,000

Median Base Salary: £66,250

Industry: Tech

9. UBS

Median Total Compensation: £79,000

Median Base Salary: £75,000

Industry: Finance

10. Google

Median Total Compensation: £78,000

Median Base Salary: £62,500

Industry: Tech

11. Goldman Sachs

Median Total Compensation: £74,000

Median Base Salary: £58,000

Industry: Finance

12. Cisco Systems

Median Total Compensation: £72,250

Median Base Salary: £59,000

Industry: Tech

13. McKinsey & Company

Median Total Compensation: £70,000

Median Base Salary: £65,000

Industry: Consulting

14. Bank of America

Median Total Compensation: £70,000

Median Base Salary: £64,500

Industry: Finance

15. Microsoft

Median Total Compensation: £68,000

Median Base Salary: £61,300

Industry: Tech

16. Investec

Median Total Compensation: £67,500

Median Base Salary: £62,500

Industry: Finance

17. Just Eat

Median Total Compensation: £66,500

Median Base Salary: £62,500

Industry: Tech

18. Société Générale

Median Total Compensation: £66,500

Median Base Salary: £61,000

Industry: Finance

19. Babylon Health

Median Total Compensation: £65,000

Median Base Salary: £65,000

Industry: Tech

20. BlackRock

Median Total Compensation: £65,000

Median Base Salary: £57,000

Industry: Finance

21. Morgan Stanley

Median Total Compensation: £64,000

Median Base Salary: £55,500

Industry: Finance

22. Veritas

Median Total Compensation: £62,500

Median Base Salary: £60,400

Industry: Tech

23. Rackspace

Median Total Compensation: £62,500

Median Base Salary: £58,950

Industry: Tech

24. Octopus

Median Total Compensation: £61,500

Median Base Salary: £49,000

Industry: Finance

25. Bloomberg L.P.

Median Total Compensation: £61,000

Median Base Salary: £58,000

Industry: Tech

"It is no surprise that multinational tech and finance firms dominate the list, given that both industries compete fiercely for talent, especially when it comes to tech roles. While salary and bonuses might get people in the door, it is more likely to be culture and career progression that help people stick around in the long term," said John Lamphiere, EMEA Managing Director at Glassdoor. "Salary is a key driver for many job seekers so we have made it easy for people to find out which employers are offering the most money. Glassdoor also offers people the opportunity to look up salaries for specific job titles and companies to help them better understand what is fair market value for their role."

Job seekers and employees can use Glassdoor to research salaries by job title or company name. To help people maximise their pay, Glassdoor has created tips on the 5 Rules of Salary Negotiation .

This survey was conducted online within the UK by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glassdoor between 7-9 May, 2018 among 715 UK adults ages 18+ who are employed full-time/part-time/self-employed, or not employed but looking for work. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact pr@glassdoor.com. Methodology: Glassdoor's 25 Highest Paying Companies in the UK report identifies companies with the highest median total compensation package (including base salary and other forms of compensation, such as commissions, tips, bonuses, etc.), as reported by UK-based employees on Glassdoor over the past year ( 01/03/2018 - 28/02/2019 ). Companies considered for this report must have received at least 30 salary reports in GBP by UK-based employees during the timeframe. While 'other forms of compensation' is an optional field on Glassdoor, salary reports considered for this report must have been from employees who shared both their base pay and other forms of compensation. In cases where companies have the same median total compensation, the company with the higher median base compensation receives the higher rank. Subsidiaries of companies were considered for this report if they met the methodology, have their own distinct job listings and profile on Glassdoor.

