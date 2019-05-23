

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) found a glitch in computer systems that retroactively scan corporate clients' transactions for suspicious activity.



The glitch hampered a program that scans payments involving corporate clients after they pass through the bank so it can flag suspicious patterns to regulators, media reports said.



The Deutsche Bank program in question 'was configured erroneously with two out of 121 parameters defined incorrectly,' it said in a statement. 'Deutsche Bank is working on correcting the error as quickly as possible and is in close contact with the regulators.'



This week, the New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank decided not to report to regulators potentially suspicious transactions on the accounts of Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner that were flagged by an employee in 2016 and 2017.



On May 15, 2019, Deutsche Bank said that German authorities conducted searches in connection with suspected tax evasion. The investigation was focused on 11 banks, six asset management companies, four tax consultancy firms and eight wealthy individuals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX