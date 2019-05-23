

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) expects at least 5% secular net revenue growth and around 10% net profit growth for 2019. It confirmed 'Roadmap 2020' growth targets.



At the investor day, the company confirmed 10%-15% average annual net profit growth target from 2017 to 2020.



It expects secular net revenue growth of at least 5% on average per annum plus positive cyclical effects from 2017 to 2020.



The company said that operating costs managed to achieve 10%-15% net profit CAGR for 2017-2020.



