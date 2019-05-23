

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as investors fretted about the adverse effects of trade tensions on global economic growth.



The United Nations (UN) cut its predictions for global economic growth in 2019 and 2020, citing unresolved trade tensions.



A report from the South China Morning Post said China is re-examining the entire bilateral economic relationship between the U.S. and China.



Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC's Ylan Mui the U.S. has no plans to go to Beijing to resume trade negotiations.



China's Shanghai Composite index was down about 0.7 percent at 2,871 on news the U.S. is considering cutting off the flow of vital American technology to five Chinese companies. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.2 percent at 27,384.



The yuan held steady as authorities try to cap the currency's decline amid the Sino-U.S. trade conflict. The People's Bank of China set its daily fixing for the currency at a stronger-than-expected level for a fourth straight day.



Japan's Nikkei index was losing 0.8 percent as the yen advanced against its peers. Index heavyweight Softbank fell nearly 6 percent while tech stocks such as Advantest, TDK and Tokyo Electron lost 2-7 percent.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down about 0.4 percent, dragged down by banks and energy companies as trade frictions threaten to weigh on global economic growth.



South Korea's Kospi was moving down 0.4 percent while New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index was up 0.2 percent.



The dollar index held steady, while the British pound fell amidst speculation British Prime Minister Theresa May could be forced out of office over coming days.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June extended losses in Asian trading after suffering their biggest single session fall in three weeks overnight, settling with a loss of $1.71, or 2.7 percent, at $61.42 a barrel.



U.S. stocks fell modestly overnight amid continued escalation in trade tensions and as a U.S. federal judge ruled that Qualcomm illegally suppressed competition for cellphone chips.



Meanwhile, minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the central bank is in no rush to alter the path of interest rates amid an environment of moderate U.S. economic growth and muted inflation pressures.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.



European markets ended mixed on Wednesday on mounting worries about a long drawn U.S.-China trade war and growing uncertainty about Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index edged down 0.1 percent.



