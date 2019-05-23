Hogan Lovells Further Enhances Trademark Management Efficiency with Anaqua

New platform supports global collaboration for top ten international law firm

BOSTON, May 23, 2019, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with top ten global law firm Hogan Lovells.



Hogan Lovells is one of the world's most innovative law firms and was recently named Managing Intellectual Property's " Global IP Firm of the Year ," for a second year running. The firm's intellectual property practice has close to 400 dedicated professionals spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia; and boasts a client base which includes over 50% of the world's largest brand owners.

Through the new partnership, ANAQUA will provide the trademark team at Hogan Lovells with a unified platform to further drive process standardization and automation across their offices worldwide. The platform's multi-language functionality will support the firm's international operations and diverse client base.

Constanze Schulte, trademark partner at Hogan Lovells leading the transition to Anaqua, said: "Partnering with Anaqua makes a lot of sense for our global practice, which relies on close and efficient collaboration on a daily basis."

Teaming up with Anaqua is a further example of the firm's focus on innovation and ongoing investment in state-of-the-art technologies to increase automation and enhance its service offerings to clients.

"Transitioning to Anaqua demonstrates our commitment to leverage leading technology to streamline processes and reduce costs for our clients," said Burkhart Goebel, Global Head of the Intellectual Property, Media and Technology practice at Hogan Lovells. "It complements our Total Brand Care program; an initiative that leverages leading edge technology by implementing intelligent analytics within our trademark services to speed up the launch of new brands, and create greater efficiency for our clients' brand protection."

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, added: "Hogan Lovells recognizes the need for law firms to maximize efficiency and enhance collaboration between offices in order to increase their competitive edge and better support global clients. Their decision to strategically partner with Anaqua for IP management underlines the strength and capabilities of our IP software and services, as well as the added value we are able to bring to global law firms."

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property.

About Hogan Lovells

To find out more about Hogan Lovells, please visit hoganlovells.com . For more detailed information on Hogan Lovells intellectual property, media & technology practice, please visit: www.hoganlovells.com/ip