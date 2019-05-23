

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to equity holders significantly increased to $118 million or $0.96 per share from $33 million or $0.28 per share last year.



'..... I am proud of our strong results and confident in how we will climb to new heights in the future,' said Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.



Revenue grew 10% to $11.7 billion from last year.



The company said that revenue and profit increased across all businesses for the first time since x86 and Motorola acquisitions.



Lenovo declared a final dividend of 2.78 US cents or 21.8 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.



