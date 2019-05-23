The European Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The Directors announce the unaudited Half-Yearly Report for the half year ended 31 March 2019 as follows:

HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months to/as at 31 March 2019

2019 2018 Share price total return1 (10.2)% 1.2% NAV total return1 (7.7)% (2.1)% Index total return2,3 (3.6)% 2.4% Share price discount to NAV1 12.3% 9.6% Interim ordinary dividend 9.5p 9.0p High conviction portfolio - number of holdings 39 40 Different from the index2 - active share1 81% 80% Long-term focus - portfolio turnover1 21% 23% Ongoing charges1,4 0.63% 0.61%

The figures for 2019 are for the six months to/as at 31 March 2019, with the exception of portfolio turnover which is for the year to 31 March 2019. The figures for 2018 are for the year to/as at 30 September 2018.

1 Further details regarding alternative performance measures can be found in the Glossary below.

2 FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index. The index performance figures are sourced from Datastream.

3 In sterling.

4 Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs and certain non-recurring items, for the period or year and average monthly net asset value.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Results 31 March

2019 30 September

2018 Change Shareholders' funds £366.6m £414.3m (11.5)% Net asset value per ordinary share ("NAV") 907.6p 1004.3p (9.6)% Share price per ordinary share 796.0p 908.0p (12.3)% Share price discount to NAV 12.3% 9.6%

Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018 Revenue return per ordinary share1 7.9p 8.4p 27.4p Capital return per ordinary share1 (89.7)p (51.1)p (50.3)p Total return per ordinary share1 (81.8)p (42.7)p (22.9)p Interim dividend per ordinary share 9.5p 9.0p 9.0p

1 Based on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period or year.

High/low Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018 NAV -high 996.0p 1069.6p 1069.6p -low 845.9p 971.9p 971.9p Share price -high 906.0p 974.0p 974.0p -low 754.0p 866.0p 866.0p Share price discount to NAV -low 6.6% 7.1% 7.1% -high 12.7% 12.1% 12.1%

Performance Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018 NAV total return1 (7.7)% (4.2)% (2.1)% Share price total return1 (10.2)% (1.8)% 1.2% FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index total return2,3 (3.6)% (4.0)% 2.4%

1 The NAV total returns and share price total returns are sourced from Edinburgh Partners Limited ("Edinburgh Partners" or the "Investment Manager") and include dividends reinvested.

2 In sterling.

3 The index performance figures are sourced from Datastream.

Cost of running the Company Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018 Ongoing charges1 0.63% 0.61% 0.61%

1 Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs and certain non-recurring items, for the period or year and average monthly net asset value.

Further details regarding alternative performance measures can be found in the Glossary below.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Performance

Over the six months to 31 March 2019, the NAV total return was -7.7%, compared to a return of -3.6% from the FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index, adjusted to sterling. The share price total return over the period was -10.2%, lagging the NAV total return owing to an increase in the share price discount to NAV from 9.6% to 12.3%.

Review of Management Arrangements1

Our Investment Manager adopts a consistent, long-term approach to investing which is focused on company valuations. During periods of market volatility, it keeps its discipline and looks to take advantage of any valuation anomalies which emerge. However, since the appointment of Edinburgh Partners on 1 February 2010, this approach has only worked well for short periods and, consequently, over the longer term the Company has delivered disappointing investment results, generating an 18.5% NAV total return over the five years to 31 March 2019 and 84.7% over the period from 1 February 2010 to 31 March 2019, compared with total returns of 41.4% and 101.5%, respectively, for the Index. Over the eighteen-month period to 31 March 2019, underperformance has accelerated, with a NAV total return of -8.9%, against -1.3% for the Index. Furthermore, and notwithstanding increased share buy-back activity, the share price discount to NAV has widened. The Board has decided, therefore, to undertake a review of the Company's management arrangements and will update shareholders on the outcome of this review in due course.

Revenue

Revenue per share for the six-month period to 31 March 2019 was 7.9p, a reduction of 6.0% on the 8.4p achieved in the six months to 31 March 2018. The reduction was principally owing to portfolio changes, with the disposal of a number of higher-yielding stocks.

As we have previously highlighted, shareholders should be aware that the revenue return for the half year is not indicative of the full-year return. This is because many European companies pay their dividends in the second half of the Company's financial year, principally in April and May, while the expenses of running the Company are incurred on a more even basis throughout the financial year.

Dividend

The Board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 9.5p per share, an increase of 5.6% compared to the 9.0p per share paid last year. The dividend will be paid on 31 July 2019 to shareholders on the register at 5 July 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 4 July 2019.

Discount and Share Buy Backs

We do not have a formal discount target but we monitor the discount closely. We buy back shares opportunistically, taking into account the level of the discount and the valuation of the portfolio. In the six-month period to 31 March 2019, the share price discount to NAV traded in a range between 6.6% and 12.7%, with the average discount being 10.3%. During this period, the Company bought back 861,000 shares for cancellation at a total cost of £7.0m, providing an enhancement to NAV of 0.2%. Subsequent to the half-year end, the Company has bought back a further 150,900 shares at a total cost of £1.2m. In light of the review of its management arrangements referred to above, the Company has suspended buying back shares.

Borrowings

The Company has a €30m uncommitted bank overdraft facility with The Northern Trust Company, which provides our Investment Manager with flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities when valuations are considered to be attractive. Your Board believes that, under normal circumstances, a modest level of gearing should be used, with the aim of enhancing returns to shareholders. The facility was partially utilised during the half-year period and, as at 31 March 2019, €20.2m had been drawn down, which was the equivalent of 4.7% of the Company's net assets.

The Board

As detailed in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018, the Company announced a number of changes to the Board. Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 22 January 2019, William Eason retired as a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Eason joined the Board in 2007 and the Board wishes to thank him wholeheartedly for his wise counsel, experience and commitment to the Company over his 11 years of service.

On 1 January 2019, Sue Inglis and Andrew Watkins became Directors of the Company and members of the Audit Committee. We are delighted to welcome two such experienced directors to the Board.

Sue Inglis, until June 2018, was a senior corporate financier in Cantor Fitzgerald's investment companies team. She is non-executive chairman of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc, BMO Managed Portfolio Trust plc, NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited and Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc.

Andrew Watkins, until his retirement in June 2017, was head of client relations, sales and marketing for Invesco Perpetual's listed investment funds business. He is currently non-executive chairman of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc and a non-executive director of BMO UK High Income Trust plc and Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc.

Stockbroker

In 2019, the Board decided to review the Company's stockbroking arrangements. A number of stockbrokers were invited to tender and there then followed a transparent and competitive process, which included written submissions, presentations and discussions with a selected shortlist of candidate firms. The Board decided that, with effect from 1 March 2019, Peel Hunt LLP, who have extensive experience in the investment trust sector, be appointed as the Company's sole corporate broker. The Board looks forward to working with Peel Hunt LLP.

New Website and Factsheet

In the Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018, the Company updated shareholders on progress with regard to planned upgrades to the Company's website and factsheet, projects forming part of the Board's wider efforts to improve access, to and clarity of, shareholder communications.

We were delighted, therefore, to announce in February 2019 the launch of the Company's new website at www.eitplc.com. The new website incorporates both improved features and additional functionality. At the same time, we also announced that the Company has updated its monthly factsheet and this is now available on the website at www.eitplc.com/what-we-do/monthly-factsheets. The Company is currently developing an email subscription service which will be available to shareholders and other interested parties who wish to receive alerts when key announcements, annual and half-yearly reports, articles, videos and factsheets are released. The Company expects to launch the new service shortly.

Outlook

Business is not immune to economic challenges and geo-political strife, even if the correlation between stock markets and growth in the economy is often weak. The present climate offers a wide range of challenges across many industries, which creates difficulties but also opportunities for stock-picking. Our Investment Manager explores the range of possible outcomes for earnings when surveying company prospects and attempting to project future earnings. Thus far, company profits have been broadly resilient in the face of weak economies and trade disputes.

Michael MacPhee

Chairman



22 May 2019

1Source of total return data: Datastream

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Our Investment Approach

Our aim is to identify and buy companies where we believe their share prices do not capture their long-term earnings potential. The key is to focus on long-term analysis of prospective risk and reward and not to be distracted by short-term reactions and events which are transitory in nature. This is a contrarian approach and means our portfolios will be significantly different from the index.

Review of Performance and Activity

In late 2018, the escalating trade dispute between the US and China, against a background of tighter US monetary policy, led to fears of a significant slowdown in global economic growth. Economic data from Europe highlighted ongoing weakness in the industrial sectors exposed to global trade, especially in Germany, although domestic demand remained firm. Bond yields in Europe fell sharply and economically sensitive sectors performed poorly, notably Industrials, Financials, particularly banking stocks, and Oil & Gas. The first quarter of 2019 saw a partial reversal of these falls as investors debated whether the slowdown was temporary or the start of a downturn.

In terms of performance, set out below are the significant contributors and detractors, at a sector and stock level.

Sectors Contribution Health Care +0.7% Consumer Goods +0.5% Technology +0.4% Oil & Gas -1.8% Financials -3.5% Industrials -4.0%

Stocks Contribution Roche +0.6% Glanbia +0.5% Ahold Delhaize +0.4% PostNL -1.0% Petroleum Geo-Services -1.0% Leoni -1.2%

The largest positive contribution from an individual sector came from Health Care, with Roche the leading contributor. Health Care is our largest sector exposure at 19.8% of net assets, comprising a combination of pharmaceutical businesses such as Roche, Sanofi and Novartis and industry suppliers such as Getinge and Gerresheimer. The Consumer Goods contribution was principally due to Glanbia, the Irish-based global nutrition group, which is taking advantage of growing market demand for its whey protein product and which has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of the Slimfast brand.

The negative contributions came largely from the cyclical part of our portfolio, namely Industrials, Financials and Oil & Gas. This can be expected in a period of nervousness about economic growth, but the below par performance was exacerbated by some company specific issues.

Leoni is a leading supplier of wiring harnesses to the automobile sector and should benefit from growth in electronic content. However, it has had a series of problems at new plants and is now restructuring under new management. We continue to hold our position in this stock as we believe the upside from a return to normal margin levels should be significant.

The poor performance of PostNL reflected the increasing pressure on its domestic mail business from privately owned competitor Sandd. Towards the end of the period under review, the Dutch government announced that it would revise the regulatory regime and allow PostNL to acquire Sandd, which should unlock significant benefits for the merged entity. Completion of the transaction is expected in the summer.

Petroleum Geo-Services is a company with a volatile share price, due to its size and sensitivity to energy prices, with a severe share price fall in late 2018 being partly compensated by a recovery in early 2019. The order book is growing and the company's long-term prospects remain good.

During the half year to 31 March 2019, we sold our holdings in BB Biotech and Airbus on valuation grounds, with both stocks having performed well since purchase. We also sold our positions in two poorly performing stocks, Danish bank, Danske Bank, and Spanish retailer, DIA. Danske Bank's breaches of money laundering regulations through its Baltic subsidiary seems likely to lead to significant penalties and possibly a capital raising. With a wide range of outcomes in our view the risk/reward looks unfavourable. We sold DIA after a profit warning which indicated that profitability was deteriorating and a fund raising was needed.

We purchased holdings in two French-based companies, Sopra Steria and Valeo. Sopra Steria is an IT business which provides consulting and systems integration services to a wide range of clients, predominantly in the private sector with a bias to the French market. It also has a suite of proprietary products including banking software. We believe that demand for IT investment is well supported by companies seeking improved efficiency and routes to market. With the addition of Sopra Steria and some positive share price performance, our exposure to the Technology sector has increased to 9.4% of net assets.

Valeo is a supplier to the automobile sector which has invested in innovation to reflect changes in the industry. Although end demand growth for this sector is likely to remain muted, the mix will change due to the shift to hybrid and electric motor vehicles and increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Valeo has good exposure to these changes through products which improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions across the vehicle range and specifically to electric vehicles through its 48V battery joint venture with Siemens. It also has a strong balance sheet and a healthy dividend yield.

In terms of portfolio changes, the other significant transaction was the purchase of a holding in Gerresheimer, a manufacturer of glass and plastic packaging for the Health Care sector. Its products include inhalers, insulin pens and syringes. This is a growing market where high quality standards and regulatory expertise provide barriers to entry to potential competitors.

Outlook

The equity market narrative over the past twelve months has shifted from optimism about economic growth to pessimism about a possible slowdown and the risk of a recession. Sentiment has largely been driven by the status of the US/China trade talks and the downward shift in the outlook for interest rates which indicate concern over an economic slowdown. The economic data and corporate sector announcements from Europe suggest that the weakness in industrial sectors is starting to abate and that the European economy will emerge intact albeit with subdued growth. Our portfolio companies in aggregate reported reasonable results against expectations in the recent reporting season and the portfolio valuation remains attractive, especially for the cyclical sectors which are most exposed to any downturn. In this uncertain environment our portfolio remains balanced with broadly equal exposure to companies with stable and cyclical end demand.

Craig Armour

Edinburgh Partners Limited



22 May 2019

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 March 2019



Rank 20191

Rank 20181



Company



Sector



Country

Valuation £'000 % of Net Assets 20191 % of Net Assets 20181 1 1 Roche2 Health Care Switzerland 15,221 4.2 4.0 2 2 Sanofi Health Care France 14,789 4.0 3.6 3 11 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 12,781 3.5 2.9 4 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 12,773 3.5 3.4 5 5 Royal Dutch Shell3 Oil & Gas Netherlands 12,764 3.5 3.4 6 8 Nokia Technology Finland 12,625 3.4 3.0 7 17 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 11,871 3.2 2.7 8 6 Getinge Health Care Sweden 11,841 3.2 3.1 9 9 ING Financials Netherlands 11,431 3.1 3.0 10 10 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 11,360 3.1 2.9 11 - Sopra Steria Technology France 11,228 3.1 - 12 - Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 10,793 2.9 - 13 21 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 10,743 2.9 2.5 14 7 Total Oil & Gas France 10,591 2.9 3.0 15 37 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 10,348 2.8 1.9 16 29 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 10,318 2.8 2.2 17 14 ISS Industrials Denmark 10,259 2.8 2.9 18 3 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 10,098 2.8 3.4 19 30 Michelin Consumer Goods France 9,954 2.7 2.2 20 35 Orange Telecommunications France 9,542 2.6 2.0 21 25 E.ON Utilities Germany 9,402 2.6 2.4 22 20 BBVA Financials Spain 9,363 2.6 2.5 23 15 BNP Paribas Financials France 9,137 2.5 2.8 24 19 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 9,126 2.5 2.6 25 13 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 8,992 2.5 2.9 26 22 Ipsos Consumer Services France 8,917 2.4 2.5 27 12 Commerzbank Financials Germany 8,909 2.4 2.9 28 36 Mediobanca Financials Italy 8,631 2.4 2.0 29 24 Siemens Industrials Germany 8,556 2.3 2.4 30 39 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 7,933 2.2 1.7 31 18 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 7,863 2.1 2.7 32 26 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 7,793 2.1 2.3 33 23 Bayer Health Care Germany 7,409 2.0 2.5 34 16 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 7,220 2.0 2.7 35 28 DNB Financials Norway 7,174 2.0 2.3 36 - Valeo Consumer Goods France 6,731 1.8 - 37 31 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 5,743 1.6 2.1 38 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 4,904 1.3 1.8 39 33 Leoni Industrials Germany 4,060 1.1 2.1 Prior year investments sold during the period 7.4 Total equity investments 379,193 103.4 102.7 Cash and other net current assets 4,815 1.3 0.4 Borrowings (17,395) (4.7) (3.1) Net assets 366,613 100.0 100.0

1 The figures for 2019 represent the position as at 31 March 2019 and the figures for 2018 represent the position as at 30 September 2018.

2 The investment is in non-voting preference shares.

3 The investment is in A shares.

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 March 2019 (% of net assets)



Sector distribution

% Health Care 19.8 Financials 19.6 Industrials 16.3 Oil & Gas 11.1 Consumer Services 9.7 Technology 9.4 Consumer Goods 8.8 Telecommunications 6.1 Utilities 2.6 Cash and other net current assets 1.3 Borrowings (4.7) 100.0



Geographical distribution

% France 22.0 Germany 18.6 Netherlands 11.4 Switzerland 10.5 Spain 9.0 Sweden 5.7 Italy 5.5 Finland 4.7 Ireland 4.6 Norway 3.6 Poland 2.8 Denmark 2.8 Belgium 2.2 Cash and other net current assets 1.3 Borrowings (4.7) 100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £366,613,000.

OBJECTIVE AND INVESTMENT POLICY

Objective

The objective of the Company is to achieve attractive investment returns over the long term from a diversified portfolio of European securities.

Investment Policy

The Board believes that investment in the diverse markets of the region promises attractive long-term capital and income growth. It further considers that the structure of the Company as a UK listed investment trust, with an independent Board of Directors, is well suited to meeting this aim.

The Company is invested in a diversified portfolio which is expected to consist of approximately 30 to 50 securities. The Company may not invest more than 10% of the value of the portfolio in any one individual stock at the time of investment.

The Board recognises that investment in some European countries can be riskier than in others. Investment risks are diversified through holding a wide range of securities in different countries and industrial sectors. No more than 10% of the value of the portfolio in aggregate may be held in securities in those countries which are not included in the FTSE All-World European indices.

The Board has the authority to hedge the Company's exposure to movements in the rate of exchange of currencies, principally the euro, in which the Company's investments are denominated, against sterling, its reporting currency. However, it is not generally the Board's practice to do this and the portfolio is not currently hedged.

No investments in unquoted stocks can be made without the prior approval of the Board. The level of gearing within the portfolio is agreed by the Board and should not exceed 20% in normal market conditions.

No more than 10% of the total assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies (including investment trusts) except in those that have stated that they will invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies. In this case, the limit is 15%.

The Investment Manager's compliance with the limits set out in the investment policy is monitored by the Board and the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "AIFM").

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• The condensed set of Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104: "Interim Financial Reporting" and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and loss of the Company. • This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by: a) 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b) 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Michael MacPhee

Chairman



22 May 2019

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report.

The Board considers that the following are the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, discount volatility risk, market risk (comprising interest rate risk, currency risk and price risk), liquidity risk, credit risk, gearing risk, regulatory risk, operational risk and other financial risk. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2018. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are unchanged since the date of that report.

INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 31 March 2019

Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018

Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Losses on investments at fair value - (36,129) (36,129) - (20,838) (20,838) - (19,648) (19,648) Foreign exchange (losses)/ gains (53) 180 127 (42) 71 29 37 47 84 Income 2 4,023 - 4,023 4,664 - 4,664 13,775 - 13,775 Management fee (302) (604) (906) (357) (714) (1,071) (706) (1,412) (2,118) Other expenses (251) (6) (257) (252) - (252) (504) (8) (512)

Net return before finance costs and taxation

3,417

(36,559)

(33,142)

4,013

(21,481)

(17,468)

12,602

(21,021)

(8,419) Finance costs 3 (15) (17) (32) (8) (5) (13) (20) (11) (31) Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 3,402 (36,576) (33,174) 4,005 (21,486) (17,481) 12,582 (21,032) (8,450) Tax on ordinary activities 4 (188) - (188) (461) - (461) (1,121) - (1,121) Net return after taxation 3,214 (36,576) (33,362) 3,544 (21,486) (17,942) 11,461 (21,032) (9,571) pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence Return per ordinary share1 7.9 (89.7) (81.8) 8.4 (51.1) (42.7) 27.4 (50.3) (22.9)

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of the statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

There were no items of other comprehensive income in the period and therefore the return for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period.

1 The return per ordinary share for the six months to 31 March 2019 is based on the net revenue return taxation of £3,214,000 (six months to 31 March 2018: £3,544,000; year to 30 September 2018: £11,461,000) and the net capital loss after taxation of £36,576,000 (six months to 31 March 2018: net capital loss of £21,486,000; year to 30 September 2018: net capital loss of £21,032,000) and on 40,777,284 (six months to 31 March 2018: 42,006,189; year to 30 September 2018: 41,849,606) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

as at 31 March 2019





Notes 31 March

2019

£'000 31 March

2018

£'000 30 September

2018

£'000 Fixed asset investments: Investments at fair value through profit or loss 379,193 416,349 425,493 Current assets: Debtors 5,316 2,422 2,177 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 63 62 63 5,379 2,484 2,240 Current liabilities: Creditors 563 372 759 Bank overdraft 5 17,396 2,019 12,655 17,959 2,391 13,414 Net current (liabilities)/assets (12,580) 93 (11,174) Net assets 366,613 416,442 414,319 Capital and reserves: Called-up share capital 6 10,099 10,497 10,314 Share premium account 123,749 123,749 123,749 Capital redemption reserve 8,712 8,314 8,497 Capital reserve 216,309 266,127 259,842 Revenue reserve 7,744 7,755 11,917 Total shareholders' funds 366,613 416,442 414,319 pence pence pence Net asset value per ordinary share 7 907.6 991.8 1004.3

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 31 March 2019







Notes Called-up

share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 Six months to 31 March 2019 At 1 October 2018 10,314 123,749 8,497 259,842 11,917 414,319 Net return after taxation - - - (36,576) 3,214 (33,362) Dividends paid 8 - - - - (7,387) (7,387) Shares purchased for cancellation 6 (215) - 215 (6,957) - (6,957) At 31 March 2019 10,099 123,749 8,712 216,309 7,744 366,613 Six months to 31 March 2018 At 1 October 2017 10,501 123,749 8,310 287,758 9,882 440,200 Net return after taxation - - - (21,486) 3,544 (17,942) Dividends paid 8 - - - - (5,671) (5,671) Shares purchased for cancellation 6 (4) - 4 (145) - (145) At 31 March 2018 10,497 123,749 8,314 266,127 7,755 416,442 Year ended 30 September 2018 At 1 October 2017 10,501 123,749 8,310 287,758 9,882 440,200 Net return after taxation - - - (21,032) 11,461 (9,571) Dividends paid 8 - - - - (9,426) (9,426) Shares purchased for cancellation 6 (187) - 187 (6,884) - (6,884) At 30 September 2018 10,314 123,749 8,497 259,842 11,917 414,319

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

at 31 March 2019

1. Financial Information

The financial information for the six months to 31 March 2019 and for the six months to 31 March 2018 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited Financial Statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2018; the report of the independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the year ended 30 September 2018 is an extract from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Basis of accounting

The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC (the "AIC SORP"). The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 31 March 2019 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting". As permitted by FRS 102, the Company has elected to remove the Cash Flow Statement from the Half-Yearly Report.

The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2018 and remain unchanged.

Investments

The valuation techniques used by the Company remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2018.

All of the Company's financial instruments are considered to be Level 1, being valued at quoted prices in active markets. Further details can be found in note 10 of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2018.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Status of the Company

It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that it continues to satisfy the conditions for approval as an investment trust company as set out in Sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

Going concern

The Company's business activities, together with factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial performance, are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above. The Company's principal risks are listed above. Its assets consist principally of a diversified portfolio of listed European equity shares, which in most circumstances are realisable within a short period of time and exceed its current liabilities by a significant amount. Notwithstanding the initiation of a review of management arrangements, the Directors have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, being a period of at least 12 months from the date this Half-Yearly Report is approved. For this reason, they have adopted the going concern basis in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Income

Six months to

31 March

2019

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Year to

30 September

2018

£'000 Income from investments: Overseas dividends 4,021 4,664 13,775 Interest on withholding tax reclaim 2 - - Total income 4,023 4,664 13,775

3. Finance costs

Six months to

31 March 2019 Six months to

31 March 2018 Year to

30 September 2018 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Negative interest on cash balances 6 - 6 5 - 5 15 - 15 Loan arrangement fee 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Revolving credit facility interest 8 15 23 2 3 5 4 9 13 15 17 32 8 5 13 20 11 31

4. Taxation

Six months to

31 March

2019

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Year to

30 September

2018

£'000 UK corporation tax - - - Overseas withholding tax 188 461 1,140 Overseas withholding tax recovered previously written off - - (19) Net taxation charged 188 461 1,121

5. Borrowings

31 March

2019

£'000 31 March

2018

£'000 30 September

2018

£'000 Bank overdraft 17,396 2,019 12,655

The Company has a €30,000,000 overdraft credit facility agreement with The Northern Trust Company for the purpose of pursuing its investment objective. As at 31 March 2019, €20,188,000, equivalent to £17,396,000 (31 March 2018: €2,299,000, equivalent to £2,019,000; 30 September 2018: €14,208,009 equivalent to £12,655,000) had been drawn down under the facility. The facility is uncommitted. Interest, detailed in note 3 above, is charged at 1% above the euro overnight index average ("EONIA") rate.

6. Share capital

Allotted, called-up and fully paid Number of shares £'000 Equity share capital Ordinary shares of 25p each Balance at 30 September 2018 41,256,269 10,314 Shares cancelled (861,000) (215) Balance at 31 March 2019 40,395,269 10,099

During the six months to 31 March 2019, 861,000 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £6,957,000 (six months to 31 March 2018: 16,500 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £145,000; year to 30 September 2018: 750,500 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £6,884,000).

7. Net asset value per ordinary share

31 March

2019 31 March

2018 30 September

2018 Net assets attributable at the period end £366,613,000 £416,442,000 £414,319,000 Number of ordinary shares in issue at the period end 40,395,269 41,990,269 41,256,269 Net asset value per ordinary share 907.6p 991.8p 1004.3p

8. Dividends





Payment

date Six months to

31 March

2019

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Year to

30 September

2018

£'000 Final dividend for the year ended

30 September 2018 of 18.0p 31 January 2019 7,387 - - Interim dividend for the year ended 30 September 2018 of 9.0p 31 July 2018 - - 3,755 Final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2017 of 13.5p 31 January 2018 - 5,671 5,671 7,387 5,671 9,426

9. Exchange rates

Detailed below are the exchange rates against sterling used in the preparation of the Financial Statements.

31 March

2019 31 March

2018 30 September

2018 Euro 1.1605 1.1392 1.1227 Swiss franc 1.2976 1.3381 1.2734 Swedish krona 12.0832 11.7064 11.5986 Danish krone 8.6640 8.4915 8.3727 Norwegian krone 11.2205 11.0057 10.6200 Polish zloty 4.9948 4.7921 4.8064 NZ dollar 1.9107 1.9400 1.9664

10. Related party transactions

There were no related party transactions during the period. The Directors, who are considered to be the key management personnel, received fees totalling £59,000 for the half year ended 31 March 2019. Under the AIC SORP, an investment manager is not considered to be a related party of the Company.

11. Post balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end and up to 22 May 2019, the date of signing this report, the Company bought back 150,900 ordinary shares for cancellation at a total cost of £1,243,000.

