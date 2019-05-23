ProPhotonix Limited - PPIX Issues Director/PDMR Shareholding Notice

ProPhotonix Issues Director / PDMR Shareholding Notice

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems was notified on May 22, 2019 that Tim Losik, the Company's Chairman and CEO, purchased 1,000,000 common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("Common Shares") on May 22, 2019, at a price of $0.0349 (£0.0274) per share. Following this purchase his beneficial holding amounts to 12,588,137 Common Shares representing 13.51 percent of Common Shares in issue.

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Richard Salmond David Foreman Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy Losik 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO and President b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of US$0.001 each US7434651060 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0274 0.0275 950,000 50,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 0.027405 1,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)



