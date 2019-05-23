THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS TO PRESENT NEW DATA ON NEURON-GLIA INTERACTIONS AT TWO SCIENTIFIC EVENTS

Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery conference,

22 to 24 May in Gothenburg, Sweden

NeuroFrance international meeting, 22 to 24 May in Marseille, France

Lyon, 23 May 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, will present new scientific data on neuron-glia interactions at the NeuroFrance international meeting on 22-24 May in Marseille, France, and at the Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery conference on 22-24 May in Gothenburg, Sweden.

For the first time, Theranexus will present its method for identifying and characterizing drugs based on the hemichannel function encoded by astrocyte connexins (poster 37) at the Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery 2019 conference organized by the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG). The hemichannel function of astrocyte connexins plays a role in several brain disorders. This international collaborative program is being run with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Yonsei University, Korea.

At the NeuroFrance international meeting, Theranexus will present its pioneering research conducted in collaboration with the Collège de France and the CEA on how the expression level of some astrocyte connexins influences neuronal properties and activity in the hippocampus (poster P2.029).

Alongside the poster presentation, Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Bruno Guiard, a scientist at the Research Center on Animal Cognition (CRCA) in Toulouse, will be chairing the symposium on "Neuroglial interactions in psychiatric and neurological disorders" on Thursday May 24 from 11am to 1pm.

"These presentations reflect our commitment to outstanding scientific partnerships that provide us with opportunities to apply our expertise to identifying therapeutic targets for neuron-glia interactions. The new data presented strengthen our knowledge and consolidate our leadership in this innovative therapeutic area. They will contribute to our new Neurolead platform, helping to optimize the identification and characterization of new drug candidates to meet patient needs," concludes Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer.

ABOUT THERANEXUS





Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com



