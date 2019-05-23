THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS TO PRESENT NEW DATA ON NEURON-GLIA INTERACTIONS AT TWO SCIENTIFIC EVENTS

Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery conference,
22 to 24 May in Gothenburg, Sweden
NeuroFrance international meeting, 22 to 24 May in Marseille, France
Lyon, 23 May 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, will present new scientific data on neuron-glia interactions at the NeuroFrance international meeting on 22-24 May in Marseille, France, and at the Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery conference on 22-24 May in Gothenburg, Sweden.
For the first time, Theranexus will present its method for identifying and characterizing drugs based on the hemichannel function encoded by astrocyte connexins (poster 37) at the Advances in Cell-Based Screening in Drug Discovery 2019 conference organized by the European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG). The hemichannel function of astrocyte connexins plays a role in several brain disorders. This international collaborative program is being run with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Yonsei University, Korea.
At the NeuroFrance international meeting, Theranexus will present its pioneering research conducted in collaboration with the Collège de France and the CEA on how the expression level of some astrocyte connexins influences neuronal properties and activity in the hippocampus (poster P2.029).
Alongside the poster presentation, Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Bruno Guiard, a scientist at the Research Center on Animal Cognition (CRCA) in Toulouse, will be chairing the symposium on "Neuroglial interactions in psychiatric and neurological disorders" on Thursday May 24 from 11am to 1pm.
"These presentations reflect our commitment to outstanding scientific partnerships that provide us with opportunities to apply our expertise to identifying therapeutic targets for neuron-glia interactions. The new data presented strengthen our knowledge and consolidate our leadership in this innovative therapeutic area. They will contribute to our new Neurolead platform, helping to optimize the identification and characterization of new drug candidates to meet patient needs," concludes Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer.
